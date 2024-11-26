APOLLO and Zen Residential Property Management Services Partner to Offer Digital Insurance to Residents

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APOLLO Insurance, a Canadian digital insurance provider and leading innovator in the emerging embedded finance sector, has partnered with Zen Residential as their exclusive provider of tenant insurance.

APOLLO’s digital platform launched in 2019 and began serving Canadian consumers with fully digital insurance products. Since then, APOLLO has partnered with leading REITs, property management companies, proptechs, and other organizations to embed insurance products into their existing workflows. For property managers, the insurance purchase experience is embedded directly into the leasing and renewal workflows.

“APOLLO and Zen Residential are both committed to improving the tenant experience through technology and innovation,” said Jeff McCann, APOLLO Founder and CEO. “Zen Residential has set the standard for resident care and property management excellence, and this partnership will elevate their service even further by making tenant insurance more accessible.”

Zen Residential has established itself as a leading property and asset management company across Alberta, known for its dedication to creating exceptional living environments. By leveraging APOLLO’s cutting-edge platform, Zen Residential will provide their tenants with an easy, digital-first way to purchase tenant insurance, while also reducing administrative work for property managers and ensuring compliance.

“We’re thrilled about this exclusive partnership with APOLLO Insurance,” said AJ Slivinski, Zen Residential CEO. “Their digital-first approach aligns perfectly with our commitment to leveraging technology to enhance the resident experience. With APOLLO, we can offer our tenants a seamless and convenient insurance solution.”

In 2022, APOLLO became the only Insurance provider in Canada to integrate with Yardi Systems to enable instant insurance transactions and automate compliance, with real time tracking and alerts for property managers. Earlier this year, APOLLO launched FinShore, a wholly owned buy now, pay later (BNPL) subsidiary, to provide a fully embedded monthly payment option to their customers.

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO Insurance (“Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. and its subsidiaries”) is Canada's leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect a payment, and issue policies without human intervention.

Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance. For more information visit https://apollocover.com/.

About Zen Residential Management Services

At Zen Residential, we provide unparalleled, high-grade asset and property management solutions to rental property proprietors in Edmonton, Calgary, and the neighboring regions. Our core emphasis lies in harmonizing lifestyles and dwellings, benefiting both proprietors and occupants. We are a comprehensive management company that handles every aspect, starting from the inception of a project. Our expertise encompasses early-stage consulting, marketing strategy, and asset management, offering a “cradle to grave” approach.