Monroe Capital Supports Zenyth Partners’ Helping Hands Family

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the acquisition of Mission Autism Clinics (“MAC”) by Helping Hands Family, an existing portfolio company of Zenyth Partners.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, Helping Hands Family is a provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (“ABA”) with clinics in CT, MD, NJ, NY, and PA. Founded in Hazleton, PA, MAC is an ABA therapy provider to children with autism in underserved areas and operates clinics across Pennsylvania and Maryland. MAC offers an effective, evidence-based treatment in-clinic, in-home, and in-school. This acquisition aligns with Helping Hands Family’s strategy of expanding the accessibility of ABA therapy in the Northeast.

