Aikido Announces Final Assembly of their First Floating Offshore Wind Platform in 40 hours, Representing 10x Speed-Up

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aikido Technologies, Inc. (Aikido), a floating offshore wind technology provider, announced today that Chet Morrison Contractors, LLC (Morrison) has completed the fabrication of the Aikido One platform, which demonstrates how Aikido can enable offshore wind project developers to increase the speed of deployment and reduce costs. Morrison, on behalf of Aikido, has performed the final structural assembly of the platform in less than 40 working hours, establishing a new standard in the industrialization of floating platforms. Simultaneously, Aikido announced a Memorandum of Understanding with Port Pascagoula to provide space to test the Aikido One platform off Singing River Island Pier.

The Aikido One project showcases how the Aikido Platform is well suited for domestic production, especially in the Gulf Coast region, where there exists an ecosystem of supplying, building and transporting offshore structures. The Platform, or its components, can be transported on traditional barges to project sites within the US or around the world. As the Aikido Platform can be assembled, transported and loaded-out in a compact configuration, existing barges and smaller port areas can be utilized, even at 15MW+ scale. The technology can dramatically reduce construction times and increase the supply of ports and vessels that can participate in the offshore wind industry.

Sam Kanner, CEO of Aikido, stated, “The construction of the Aikido One platform has set a new standard in the floating wind industry: final structural assembly in under 40 working hours. Working hand-in-hand with the entire Morrison team on this project has been a delight, and we have learned not only how to better design our technology, but how to better build it.

Chet Morrison CEO of Morrison stated, “We are proud to partner with Aikido Technologies on the fabrication of the Aikido One platform. This project exemplifies our commitment to innovation and supporting advancements in the offshore wind sector.”

Bo Ethridge, Director of Port Pascagoula, stated “We welcome the Aikido team to Pascagoula, Mississippi. Our world-class facilities are well-equipped to meet the demands of the growing offshore wind industry. Our port and the surrounding community offer everything needed for a successful test campaign—high-capacity piers, ample laydown areas, multiple shipyards, vessels, and skilled people ready to get the job done.”

ABOUT MORRISON

Chet Morrison Contractors, LLC (Morrison) is an energy service company that delivers integrated infrastructure solutions to clients in the oil and gas and renewables industries. With more than 38 years of experience, the company prides itself on providing creative alternatives and value-added solutions to every project, both onshore and offshore. The company adheres to the highest standards of quality and safety with uncompromising regard for the environment. For more information, visit: www.morrisonenergy.com.

ABOUT AIKIDO

Aikido Technologies (Aikido) is a technology provider for the floating wind industry. The company was founded in 2022 with the support of Breakthrough Energy Fellows program. Aikido is developing innovative solutions to drive down the cost and enable the domestic production of floating wind platforms and turbines. For more information, visit: www.aikidotechnologies.com.

ABOUT PORT PASCAGOULA

Port Pascagoula is a deep-water seaport strategically located on the Gulf of Mexico, serving as a vital gateway for global trade. With state-of-the-art facilities and access to major transportation networks, the port handles a diverse range of cargo, including bulk, breakbulk, and project shipments. As Mississippi's largest port and top 25 in the nation, Port Pascagoula plays a key role in supporting the region's economy and fostering growth in the maritime and industrial sectors.