Knightscope Closes Contracts in 12 States

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces that it has closed new contracts in 12 U.S. states for its K5 Autonomous Security Robots (“ASRs”), K1B Emergency Communication Devices (“ECDs”) and related services. Deployment locations will span the United States across California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas and Washington and represent clients across diverse industries such as state and local government, universities, utilities and commercial real estate.

The K5 is Knightscope’s flagship ASR driven by proprietary AI software that enhances safety measures at the property while providing visitors with a unique, interactive guest experience with client-specific graphics, a client-selected voice for custom audio broadcast messaging, and improved access to emergency services. The K5 patrols a property without human intervention and provides clients with real-time actionable intelligence to ensure the safety of employees, patrons and visitors.

Knightscope’s modern, blue light ECDs are the key to curing an overconfident dependence on cell phones. Many people may not have (or simply may not be carrying) a cell phone, the cell phone’s battery may be down, or there may be no signal in the area. Similarly, it is possible that visitors who find themselves in need of assistance may not be familiar with local geography and landmarks, thus being unable to give emergency responders an exact or accurate location over a cell phone. And with the recently announced service from Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology for first responders, users get priority access to cellular bandwidth to ensure the call reaches the right help in a timely manner.

GET EXPERT HELP

To learn more about Knightscope’s portfolio of public safety technologies, including any of its Autonomous Security Robots, Blue Light Emergency Communication Systems or Automated Gunshot Detection Services, book a discovery call or demonstration today at www.knightscope.com/discover.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s goals, profitability, growth, prospects, reduction of expenses, and outlook. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.