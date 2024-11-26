Appgate Selected for U.S. Army Futures Command Cyber Quest 2025

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Appgate, the secure access company, today announced that the U.S. Army Futures Command has selected Appgate to participate in its Cyber Quest 2025 (CQ25) competition. This event will be held at Ft. Eisenhower in the Cyber Battle Lab in Augusta, GA, and will run through the summer of 2025. CQ25 is a critical step for the Army to identify mature technologies, develop capabilities, and accelerate its modernization efforts. This will enable rapid acquisition and deployment of solutions to effectively compete and win wars in Multi-Domain Operations.

Cyber Quest 2025 will focus on four key areas:

Army Unified Network

Zero Trust Tactical Battlespace

Electronic Warfare

Information Advantage

Appgate will collaborate with the Cyber Quest 2025 Network Team in the Cyber Battle Lab to test and integrate its solutions into the Army Unified Network. Additionally, Appgate will participate in the Zero Trust Tactical Battlespace experiments, which involve integrating tactical edge devices connecting to a 5G Mesh Network and SATCOM. British Major James Harryman, Special Projects Officer of the U.S. Army Cyber Battle Lab at Ft. Eishenhower, stated, “We are excited to be experimenting alongside Appgate in delivering Zero Trust via the Tactical Assault Kit to the Battlespace edge.”

Appgate offers unique capabilities in Denied, Degraded, Intermittent and Limited Bandwidth (DDIL) environments. Its Universal Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution secures forward-deployed tactical networks and can cloak edge devices using Single Packet Authorization. Appgate Universal ZTNA is also well-suited for air-gapped and classified networks.

Appgate CEO Leo Taddeo commented, “Appgate provides a direct-routed ZTNA architecture that is ideally suited for DDIL and the tactical edge. Appgate is positioned to deliver mission-critical technology to the warfighter that meets the DOD requirement for Zero Trust.”

Cyber Quest 2025 involves rapid development and integration with multi-vendor architectures and Tactical Information Systems, culminating in a multi-week cyber field exercise. The event concludes with a Distinguished Visitor’s Day in June 2025, offering high visibility across the U.S. Army. CQ25 will also inform follow-on experimentation, including the Army’s Project Convergence (the U.S. Army’s contribution to C-JADC2) and NETMODX (the Army Tactical Network Architecture for seamless communications between Army units and systems).

About Appgate

Appgate secures and protects an organization's most valuable assets and applications. Appgate is the market leader in Zero Trust Network Access and online fraud protection. Appgate products include Appgate SDP for Universal ZTNA and 360 Fraud Protection. Appgate services include threat advisory analysis and ZTNA implementation. Appgate safeguards enterprises and government agencies worldwide. Learn more at https://www.appgate.com/fed.