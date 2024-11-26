Spectro Cloud Launches “Edge in a Box” Solution With Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Streamline Enterprise Kubernetes Adoption

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spectro Cloud, provider of the award-winning Palette Edge™ Kubernetes management platform, announced today a new integrated edge in a box solution featuring the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) ProLiant DL145 Gen11 server to help organizations deploy, secure, and manage demanding applications for diverse edge locations.

Applications are a critical link between any business and their ability to compete. Industries such as retail, oil and gas, energy, medical, manufacturing, public sector, defense and more are being transformed, supported by traditional and AI-augmented user experiences. This expansion of new and existing applications relies on vast amounts of data that are increasingly created and stored closer to the user, at the far edge. With Kubernetes being a key part of the stack, those modern and most demanding applications need to seamlessly integrate with cloud or data center environments.

Customers with extreme or challenging environments, known as “far edge” environments have unique issues that include:

- Large scale of endpoints, often thousands of devices and locations.

- Limited on-site IT skills, including locations without IT skills, making operational tasks costly and disruptive, including patching and updating.

- Intermittent connectivity, with many far edge environments having a mixture of connected, air-gapped, or unreliable connectivity.

- Increased security risk due to the distributed nature of edge infrastructure, software stack and communications.

- Diverse form factor requirements, from small single node, to large multi-node, ruggedized and more.

- Complexity across the application stack, including support for Kubernetes-based, VM-based workloads, and commercial or open-source ecosystem components.

“While Kubernetes is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, its complexity, shortage of related skills and the need for better management that is optimized to specifically address today’s needs to support modern applications and AI at scale have given rise to the need for a purpose-built “edge-native” platform,” said Dave Cope, Spectro Cloud Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer. “With the distributed nature of far edge environments, the unique challenges and requirements needed must span a tightly-coordinated set of capabilities delivered by both hardware and software elements. Spectro Cloud is delivering an edge-in-a-box appliance that makes deploying and managing these environments powerful and cost-effective.”

Spectro Cloud can now address these challenges and unlock the next generation of edge computing. The enterprise-ready edge in a box solution for Kubernetes, based on the HPE ProLiant DL145 Gen11 servers, are:

- Purpose-built for edge computing, providing robust hardware for diverse industry environments and a unique decentralized architecture that can scale to tens of thousands of endpoints.

- Optimized for security with tightly coupled best-in-class security capabilities across all hardware and software layers from silicon to app, based on the Secure Edge-Native Architecture (SENA).

- Simple to use plug-and-play feature for onboarding and deployment, even by non-IT personnel.

- Flexible with support for variable hardware form factors and deployments to address any use case and model.

- Architected for any connectivity model with enhanced capabilities for air-gapped environments and risk-free, zero-downtime over-the-air updates that allow ongoing management of new versions, patches, and security fixes.

- Engineered to support any application stack, container or VM-based, inclusive of AI models and any cloud native integration, all declaratively managed, eliminating risk of configuration drift.

“Our customers helped define the requirements for the HPE ProLiant DL145 server to work in any edge environment, which is why it’s compact, adaptable and simple to install for edge workloads with its modular, flexible capabilities,” said Phil Cutrone, HPE’s Senior Vice President and General Manager, OEM, Service Provider and Telco. “HPE recognizes that no two customers are ever the same, and by giving Spectro Cloud the ability to deliver a massively distributed edge workload on our secure, easy-to-manage HPE ProLiant servers, they can offer customers the freedom to deploy applications anywhere, while meeting their unique workload and use case needs.”

The new Spectro Cloud integrated edge in a box solution is now available globally.

come to booth #1396 at AWS Re:Invent in Las Vegas, and booth #639 at Gartner IOCS in Las Vegas.

About Spectro Cloud

Spectro Cloud uniquely enables organizations to deploy and manage Kubernetes in production, at scale. Its Palette enterprise Kubernetes management platform gives Platform Engineering and DevOps teams effortless control of the full Kubernetes lifecycle. With support for both VM and container workloads, Palette is a truly unified management platform across clouds, data centers, bare metal and edge environments. Spectro Cloud is a Gartner Cool Vendor, CRN Tech Innovator, and a ‘leader’ and ‘outperformer’ in GigaOm’s 2024 Radar for Edge Kubernetes and Managed Kubernetes.

Co-founded in 2019 by CEO Tenry Fu, Vice President of Engineering Gautam Joshi and ChiefTechnology Officer Saad Malik, Spectro Cloud is backed by Alter Venture Partners, Boldstart Ventures, Firebolt Ventures, Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, NEC and Translink Orchestrating Future Fund, Qualcomm Ventures, Sierra Ventures, Stripes, T-Mobile Ventures, TSG and WestWave Capital.

For more information, visit https://www.spectrocloud.com or follow @spectrocloudinc and @spectrocloudgov on X.