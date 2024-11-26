University of Toronto Press Expands Campus Representation Services with New Partnership with Hopkins Press

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Toronto Press (UTP), Canada’s largest university press and leading academic publisher, is proud to announce a new partnership with Hopkins Press, one of the largest university presses in the United States. This collaboration marks a significant expansion of UTP's campus representation services, offering an expanded catalogue of highly esteemed course materials to North American college and university students and faculty.

UTP has a long history of serving scholarly and professional societies with publishing and sales services, as well as supporting book publishers with distribution services. The new partnership with Hopkins Press marks an expansion to also offer representation for international publishers into North American higher education. As the first publisher to partner with UTP in this area, UTP's sales team will now represent Hopkins Press titles alongside its own when visiting US and Canadian campuses.

“We are thrilled to build on our long-standing relationship with Johns Hopkins University Press, a publisher we have proudly collaborated with for many years,” says Lily Bergh, Director of Business Development at UTP. “This partnership enhances the diversity of course materials available to students and faculty and underscores our commitment to supporting global academic discourse.”

“Expanding our partnership with the University of Toronto Press aligns with our shared values of advancing scholarly works and fostering academic excellence,” says Davida Breier, Co-Director, Marketing and Sales at Hopkins Press. “UTP's strong relationships with US and Canadian universities and colleges make them an ideal partner to help us better reach this critical audience. Together, we are empowering educators and students by providing greater access to our publications.”

This collaboration builds upon the successful partnership established in 2022 between UTP Distribution and Hopkins Fulfillment Services (HFS) for the distribution of Hopkins titles in Canada and distribution of UTP titles in the US, as well as the decades-long representation of UTP content within Project MUSE. The continued support and cooperation between the two publishers provide a strong foundation to continue to disseminate great content across trade, academic and higher education audiences.

About Hopkins Press

At Hopkins Press, we publish trusted scholarship and connect people to evidence-based knowledge from leading experts, in alignment with Johns Hopkins University’s mission to bring the benefits of discovery to the world. Our vision—that every person’s life be strengthened by knowledge—serves to energize us every day. Whether through our expansive book collection, broad catalog of scholarly journals, vast and immersive aggregation of humanities and social sciences content with Project MUSE®, or book distribution and sales services via Hopkins Fulfillment Services, we embrace diversity, equity, inclusion, and access as we strive to bring enhanced knowledge to all. For more information, please visit https://www.press.jhu.edu/.

About the University of Toronto Press

The University of Toronto Press (UTP) is one of the largest university presses in North America, publishing landmark scholarship since 1901. Each year UTP releases over 250 new scholarly, course, and general interest books in print, ebook and audio format and over 80 journals. In addition, UTP manages the distribution for over 200 publishers and imprints in Canada, the US, and around the world, with warehouses in Toronto, Ontario and Buffalo, New York. UTP also runs all of the University of Toronto Bookstores across the three main campuses, serving over 95,000 students and 15,000 faculty. For more information, please visit utorontopress.com.