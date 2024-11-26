CCR Media Announces Strategic Partnership with NCTC to Provide Members Instant Access to More than 6,500 Local Broadcast Channel Feeds

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CCR Media and The National Content and Technology Cooperative (NCTC) are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership that will empower NCTC members with instant access to 6,500+ local broadcast channel feeds through CCR Media’s channel acquisition service.

“CCR Media’s national footprint and the ease with which NCTC members can replace expensive headend infrastructure for existing local channel acquisition or acquire local broadcast channels to enable expansion to new markets more quickly and economically, makes this partnership a game changer,” said Steve Beardslee, NCTC Vice President of Broadband and Video Services.

The partnership leverages CCR Media's channel acquisition service and extensive infrastructure for seamless integration with streaming app platforms.

This initiative underscores NCTC's commitment to providing its members with innovative and cost-effective technology solutions that drive success and customer satisfaction for streaming platforms.

About CCR Media

CCR Media delivers the media that matters. From live streaming events and FAST channels to video on demand and over 6,500 local channel feeds, CCR Media brings you any media, anywhere, anytime. Our reliable, scalable services are designed to meet the needs of today’s viewers, driving innovation and quality across both linear and streaming platforms. For more information, visit https://ccr.tv/

About NCTC

The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions, and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies, serving one-third of connected households in the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature, and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents almost 700 independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S. in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape. For more information, visit: https://www.nctconline.org/