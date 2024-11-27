Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers Partners with Phillips 76 for Historic Snowball Derby

Cyclum's Kole Raz looks to repeat his recent victory in Las Vegas at the Snowball Derby (Photo: Business Wire)

PENSACOLA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyclum NextGen Travel Centers proudly continues sponsorship of Kole Raz Racing in his iconic 76 car for the historic Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway. Powered by Phillips 76, Cyclum Racing star Kole Raz, fresh off his victory in the Super Late Modified Series at the Bullring in Las Vegas, will take the wheel as Cyclum & Phillips 76 aim to leave a lasting mark on this prestigious motorsport event.

"The Snowball Derby is an incredible showcase of grit & talent. We are excited to watch Kole compete in this race and grateful to work with several partners in bringing his talent to this iconic race event,” said Miles Palmer, Director of Marketing at Cyclum Travel Centers.

A Legacy of Excellence at the Snowball Derby

Celebrating over 50 years of racing tradition, the Snowball Derby, December 7th & 8th, 2024, is widely regarded as one of the most significant short-track events in the U.S. Known for launching the careers of motorsport icons, the Derby has featured past winners, who rose to prominence in NASCAR. The event’s rich history makes it a proving ground for up-&-coming talent as a must-watch for racing enthusiasts.

This year’s edition continues to uphold that legacy and add to the excitement of Kole Raz’s appearance with Cyclum, Phillips 76, Capstone and Gallagher Insurance. Fans can expect high-octane competition as top racers battle for glory on the half-mile oval at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida, on December 7th & 8th, 2024.

Cyclum Facts:

Cyclum plans to build 400 state-of-the-art travel centers nationwide, catering to diverse fueling needs. These centers will offer traditional/ transitional fuels like renewable diesel and gasoline alongside next-generation renewable and zero carbon solutions such as hydrogen, compressed natural gas (CNG), and electric vehicle charging. Cyclum is poised to become an exciting new entrant in the market, delivering not only high quality and cost-effective fueling options but also a superior fresh food and rest stop experience for both motorists and professional drivers. Designed for both passenger vehicles and the logistics industry, Cyclum’s travel centers aim to set a new standard for convenience and comfort on the road.

Phillips 76 – Renewable Diesel

76® Renewable Diesel is diesel fuel that is made from renewable sources (vegetable oils and fats) that undergo chemical processing to make renewable diesel fuel. Fully compatible with all diesel engines, drivers can seamlessly switch between conventional diesel and renewable diesel without any engine modifications.

Capstone Engineered Solutions

An industry leader in distributed energy technologies, including Capstone Green Energy microturbines, EV charging, solar, battery energy storage, and generators for prime power and standby, plus metering, controls, and aggregation software.

Gallagher Insurance

An international service provider that plans, designs, and administers a full array of customized, cost-effective property/casualty insurance and risk management programs. The company also furnishes a broad range of risk management services including claims and information management, risk control consulting and appraisals to help corporations and institutions reduce their cost of risk.