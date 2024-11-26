TechTarget Announces Shareholder Approval for Combination with Informa Tech’s Digital Businesses

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) today announced that at its Special Meeting of Stockholders held on November 26, 2024, its shareholders approved the previously announced transaction between TechTarget and Informa PLC (LSE: INF.L), whereby Informa PLC will combine Informa Tech’s digital businesses with TechTarget to create a leading global B2B growth accelerator under a new holding company (“New TechTarget”).

The parties anticipate closing the transaction on December 2, 2024. Upon completion of the transaction, New TechTarget’s shares of common stock are expected trade on Nasdaq under the stock ticker symbol “TTGT”.

A final report on the results of the Special Meeting of Stockholders will be made available on a Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across approximately 150 websites and 1,000 webinars and virtual event channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget and its subsidiaries have offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Tech helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world. Across its portfolio of over 100+ trusted brands, Informa Tech has over 1000 industry experts, including over 400 research analysts and consultants in global research group Omdia, and a monthly audience reach of over 125 million. Informa Tech is a division of FTSE 100 company Informa plc. For more information, visit informatech.com

The digital businesses of Informa Tech being combined with TechTarget include Industry Dive (Specialist B2B Content/Brands), Omdia (Specialist Tech Research), NetLine (Demand Generation and Buyer Intent), and other Specialist Tech Digital Media Brands (eg Information Week, Light Reading, Heavy Reading, AI Business).

