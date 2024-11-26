ASAPP Uses Amazon Bedrock to Accelerate Building and Scaling Secure Generative AI Solutions for Contact Centers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASAPP, a provider of contact center AI software, has integrated Amazon Bedrock into its customer experience (CX) platform to give customers generative AI solutions that are simpler and faster to develop, while offering increased security and data privacy.

Amazon Bedrock offers a choice of high-performing foundation models from leading AI companies. It offers a broad set of capabilities to quickly build generative AI applications with security, privacy, and responsible AI practices.

“Integrating Amazon Bedrock into our AI for CX platform enables us to select the LLM that best solves each customer’s unique problem, while quickly and securely incorporating that model into our products,” said Nirmal Mukhi, VP of AI Engineering for ASAPP. “As a result, contact centers get the most tailored AI solutions delivered faster, and without the performance trade-offs and additional security measures introduced by other approaches.”

Amazon Bedrock helps users easily experiment with and evaluate top foundation models for specific use cases, privately customize them with the customer’s data, and build agents that execute tasks using the customer’s enterprise systems and data sources.

Since its inception, ASAPP has used AWS to build its AI-native software for the contact center, which is also available in AWS Marketplace. Beyond using AWS to ensure secure, low-latency performance, ASAPP uses AWS to innovate on the latest AI technology to deliver better customer service at a lower cost.

The company’s product portfolio, which has been battle-hardened for a decade by some of the largest companies in the world, includes GenerativeAgent, a fully conversational virtual agent for voice and chat that automates nearly all the work of Tier 1 agents. GenerativeAgent was built to easily integrate with existing contact center infrastructure, offers no-code configuration, and includes a patented “human-in-the-loop” workflow to ensure the most trusted, consistent, and reliable customer experiences.

“ASAPP’s AI products, built on AWS, have helped companies drive efficiencies and customer satisfaction in their contact centers,” said Baskar Sridharan, Vice President of AI and Infrastructure at AWS. “We are excited for Amazon Bedrock to power ASAPP’s latest product, GenerativeAgent, to unlock value for their customers by automating contact center interactions.”

To learn more about the real-world results contact centers are realizing from ASAPP solutions, click here.

About ASAPP

ASAPP is an artificial intelligence cloud provider founded in 2014 with the mission of elevating contact center performance through the power of generative AI. Its AI for CX platform helps contact centers transform the customer experience by improving automation, increasing agent productivity, and uncovering deep business insights. The company, which is backed by more than 80 patents and a who’s who leadership team of tech luminaries, has helped some of the largest enterprises in the world transform their customer experience and drive economic impact by solving their most complex data problems. ASAPP is a winner of Business Intelligence Group’s 2023 AI Excellence Award and was named among Inc. Magazine’s 2023 Best Workplaces. To learn more about ASAPP, visit www.asapp.com.