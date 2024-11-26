Walmart Canada and DoorDash Canada Join Forces To Bring Everyday Low Prices To More Canadians

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoorDash Canada (NASDAQ: DASH) and Walmart Canada today announced a nationwide collaboration, providing more Canadians across the country with on-demand access to grocery and general merchandise essentials. This comes as Canadians continue to seek affordable and convenient shopping options, which they can now find at Walmart through DoorDash’s easy-to-use app and website.

“We're thrilled to collaborate with DoorDash to offer Canadians another fast and convenient way to access our broad assortment, right at their fingertips,” said Ignacio Baladron, Vice President, Omni Channel & Online Grocery at Walmart Canada. “DoorDash opens our doors to Canadians who are strapped for time, in need of last-minute items or who prefer to shop from the comfort of their home – especially as we head into the holiday season. We’re proud to continue our journey to become the number one omnichannel retailer as we live out our mission of helping Canadians save money so they can live better.”

Customers shopping on DoorDash can now browse tens of thousands of unique items from Walmart – including beloved private label brands like Great Value, Equate, and Mainstays – ranging from fresh produce and kitchenware to pet food and electronics. Once an order is placed from Walmart on DoorDash’s app or website, a nearby Dasher will shop for each item on a customer’s list. Forget something? Customers can continue adding items to their cart until a Dasher arrives at the store to begin shopping.

“Families look to DoorDash to support their weekly routines, and through our collaboration with Walmart, we’re proud to connect them with access to fresh produce, pantry staples, and home goods on demand,” said Shilpa Arora, General Manager of DoorDash Canada. “Customers continue to enjoy the convenience of delivery for a variety of occasions, whether that’s searching for an easy weeknight meal or ordering gifts for the holidays.”

Canadians across the country can now shop grocery and general merchandise from over 300 Walmart Supercentres in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, and Saskatchewan – enjoying delivery right to their doors. Roughly 4 in 5 customers who shopped on DoorDash in Canada in the last 60 days will now have access to convenient and reliable on-demand delivery from Walmart.

All Walmart Supercentres on DoorDash will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s subscription program, providing $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders.* Place an order from Walmart on DoorDash.

*DashPass benefits apply only to eligible orders that meet the minimum subtotal requirement listed on DoorDash for each participating merchant. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. After signing up for DashPass, you will be charged the then-current renewal price (plus applicable taxes) automatically on a recurring basis until you cancel. DashPass terms (including how to cancel) here.

