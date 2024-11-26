RWS Global chooses Box for Intelligent Content Management

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Intelligent Content Management (ICM) platform, today announced that RWS Global selected Box as its unified platform to intelligently manage content across its organization. A global leader in live moments, RWS Global is deploying Box to support its creation of worldwide customized experiences such as theatrical productions, sporting events, multimedia and more. RWS Global offers end-to-end services from ideation to operations and will utilize Box to manage and streamline extensive projects involving multiple stakeholders and complex workflows.

“We’re trusted by the world’s biggest brands, entertainment providers and institutions to envision and bring to life exceptional entertainment and live moments in every corner of the globe,” said Patrick Nolan, Senior IT Director at RWS Global. “With offices in London, New York, Cincinnati and Sydney, it’s very important for our worldwide teams to collaborate efficiently. As such we chose Box as our centralized Intelligent Content Management provider to support our teams of designers, creators and producers manage projects for our many high-profile clients, including Apple, The Coca-Cola Company, TUI Group, Rugby World Cup and Europa-Park Resort. We’re currently migrating our existing content management systems to Box, including Egnyte, Dropbox and SharePoint to make Box the base layer for our consolidated tech stack going forward.”

“Looking ahead, we’re keen to expand our use of Box and we’re already exploring the value Box’s enterprise-grade AI capabilities could bring to our organization,” said Jake McCoy, Chief Operating Officer at RWS Global. “We believe Box Hubs could serve as a knowledge base to make critical documents like templates and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) accessible to our globally distributed teams. We are very interested in how metadata extraction could help us pull key information and insights that will help us make sense of our vast amounts of content."

RWS Global selected Box Enterprise Plus for the whole suite of Content Cloud features, including to:

Simplify and consolidate its existing tech stack by migrating hundreds of TB of content with Box Shuttle and Box Consulting, reducing cost, complexity and on-premise servers;

Create, iterate, edit and securely share and collaborate on files both internally and externally;

Leverage tasks and repeatable processes through AI-enhanced automated content workflows, such as establishing pre-populating folder structures for enhanced productivity;

Simplify content curation and surface key insights across the enterprise with Box AI for Box Hubs;

Integrate with business critical apps including Microsoft Teams, NetSuite and Wrike;

Secure critical content pre- and post-release with watermarking and auto-classification policies.

“RWS Global delivers phenomenal entertainment experiences to its clients and is known for innovation, launching RWS Global Sports this year to support live experiences at global sporting events,” said Samantha Wessels, SVP, General Manager for EMEA at Box. “We’re delighted to play a central role in simplifying RWS Global’s tech stack and how its distributed teams work together. It’s fantastic to partner and address challenges around content silos and secure collaboration across RWS Global’s different geographies. Going forward we look forward to working closely with RWS Global on its Intelligent Content Management journey.”

Box empowers many of the largest and most regulated enterprises around the world to transform business processes with enterprise AI, power their workplace collaboration, and protect valuable information. With today’s announcement, RWS Global joins worldwide organizations that have adopted Box’s Content Cloud to power new ways of working, including European Media & Entertainment customers like Bulletproof, Seymourpowell, BETC, Pathé Films and The Serviceplan Group. For more on Box solutions for Media and Entertainment, click here.

About RWS Global

As the world’s largest producer of groundbreaking live entertainment, RWS Global creates meaningful connections and customized experiences spanning from theatrical productions to events, multimedia and more. In 2024, the entertainment leaders expanded capabilities into live sporting events with the introduction of RWS Global Sports.

Headquartered in New York, London, Cincinnati and Sydney with dedicated RWS Studios in NYC and the UK to serve its vast talent pipeline and client base, RWS Global serves major brands and corporations, theaters, cruise lines, sports properties, live venues, parks, resorts and more. Offering end-to-end services from ideation to operations, RWS Global’s team of world-class designers, creators, producers and visionary talent provide unrivaled scale, producing over one million live moments every day and employing over 8,000 individuals worldwide.

The RWS Global roster of clients includes Apple, Azamara, The Coca-Cola Company, Commonwealth Games, Crayola, Europa-Park Resort, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS™ Experience by Original X Productions, Hard Rock Resorts, Hershey Entertainment & Resorts, Holland America Line, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, International Cricket Council, Invictus Games, Lionsgate, Marella Cruises, MSC Cruises, Roompot, Rugby World Cup, Six Flags, Space Center Houston, TUI Group, Vera Wang, Warner Bros., Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway, Chicago the Musical, Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes and more. For more information, visit rwsglobal.com.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leading Intelligent Content Management provider, a single platform that enables organizations to fuel collaboration, manage the entire content lifecycle, secure critical content, and transform business workflows with enterprise AI. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.