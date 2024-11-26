ZP Better Together joins the Teleperformance family, extending its mission to ensure communication access worldwide.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZP Better Together, a leading provider of video relay services (VRS) for the deaf and hard of hearing communities, announced today that it will join the Teleperformance family, a digital business services company that aligns with ZP’s principles and is the parent company of LanguageLine Solutions, a US-based global leader in interpretation, translation and localization services.

To view an American Sign Language interpretation of this press release, please visit ZP.

ZP Better Together has been a leader in paving the way for equitable communication through innovation and accessibility. We believe this alliance with Teleperformance will create a powerhouse partnership, opening new opportunities for ZP to deliver top-notch services, expand reach, tap into global markets and further strengthen its position as the leading solution-maker delivering the highest-quality and most innovative communication services for the deaf and hard of hearing community.

“By joining forces with Teleperformance, we intend to leverage our combined expertise and resources to serve more people in more places – ensuring no one gets left behind,” said Sherri Turpin, Chief Executive Officer of ZP Better Together. “While this marks a new and exciting chapter for our organization, our focus remains on our mission and on maintaining the same passion and dedication that have been our guiding principles for more than 20 years.”

“At Teleperformance, we are proud to combine our strengths with ZP Better Together to advance our shared mission of creating meaningful connections for all,” said Thomas Mackenbrock, TP’s Group Deputy CEO. “Throughout the years, we have continued to be impressed by ZP’s innovative and accessible communications solutions, which we believe are the perfect complement to TP's standard of excellence and service. This new partnership brings together leading-edge capabilities to provide best-in-class services to the communities we proudly serve.”

Teleperformance was recently named one of the top 10 World’s Best Workplaces 2024 by Fortune, for the fourth consecutive year, and is known for its work blending advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster and safer. We believe these capabilities, mixed with ZP’s leading, innovative and trusted communication services, will redefine equitable communication and accessibility not only for deaf and hard of hearing consumers but also for some of the biggest companies in the world.

Chris Michalik, Managing Director of Kinderhook Industries added: “Since 2015, I’ve had the privilege to work with ZP Better Together to drive growth, innovation and best-in-class communications solutions for the deaf and hard of hearing communities. I’m incredibly proud of ZP’s dedication and resilience. The strong culture ZP built has positioned them for this exciting chapter. Teleperformance is an ideal partner to continue ZP’s remarkable journey, and I look forward to witnessing the success they’ll achieve together.”

Jefferies served as exclusive financial advisor to ZP Better Together on its sale to Teleperformance.

About ZP Better Together

ZP Better Together is a leading communications solution-maker dedicated to delivering the highest-quality and most innovative communication services to meet the unique needs of each deaf and hard of hearing individual. Our commitment extends across hardware, software, cloud-based, and in-person solutions, including Video Relay Service (VRS), Video Remote Interpreting (VRI), Communication Access Real-Time Translation (CART), On-Site Interpreting, CloudVP, and Scheduled Virtual Interpreting (SVI) for use with third-party videoconferencing platforms. We also provide trilingual sign language interpreting services for those who speak Spanish. These communication services are the foundation of our commitment to the belief that every conversation matters. Whether it is at home, on the go, at school, or in the workplace, our mission is to grow and bridge two worlds with innovative, accessible communication solutions, creating more opportunities in our deaf and hard of hearing community.

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world’s biggest brands and their customers. The Group’s comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group’s local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2023, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,345 million (US$9 billion) and net profit of €602 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.