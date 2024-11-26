Decline to Recline: La-Z-Boy Launches Campaign to Ban Reclining on Airplanes

The La-Z-Boy #BanReclining campaign encourages passengers to recline at home, not on their flight. (Photo: Business Wire)

Passengers can commit to doing the upright thing by signing a pledge at BanReclining.com. By signing, passengers are entered to win one of five prize packages that include a free La-Z-Boy recliner and a $500 airfare credit. (Photo: Business Wire)

Passengers can commit to doing the upright thing by signing a pledge at BanReclining.com. By signing, passengers are entered to win one of five prize packages that include a free La-Z-Boy recliner and a $500 airfare credit. (Photo: Business Wire)

MONROE, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A record Thanksgiving travel rush is underway, and La-Z-Boy, the iconic American furniture company that invented the recliner nearly 100 years ago, is pleading with airline passengers to keep their seats upright to avoid making crammed fellow passengers even more uncomfortable.

Airplane etiquette — specifically if and when it is appropriate to recline — is a highly charged and polarizing subject. In recent years, dozens of viral clips featuring in-flight incidents sparked by passengers reclining have flooded social platforms, online media, and broadcast airwaves. These incidents are even more likely this week as AAA projects a record 5.84 million Americans will fly domestically for the holiday.

The La-Z-Boy #BanReclining campaign calls on airplane passengers who always recline, occasional recliners, and anti-recliners alike to sign a pledge committing them to keeping their seats upright. By signing the pledge at BanReclining.com, passengers can win one of five prize packages that include a free La-Z-Boy recliner (valued up to $1,000) and a $500 airfare credit.

“La-Z-Boy has spent nearly 100 years innovating and crafting the most comfortable, high-quality recliners. While this continues to set our products apart, we believe comfort shouldn’t come at others’ expense,” said Nelly Martinez Garza, Senior Director of Consumer Marketing, La-Z-Boy. “Our #BanReclining campaign is simple: Just because you can recline doesn’t mean you always should.”

Through a PSA-style digital video, a series of social media vignettes, and influencer collaborations, La-Z-Boy’s #BanReclining campaign captures the sometimes not-so-friendly skies where the simple act of reclining can cause serious turmoil. Campaign content depicts the spectrum of emotions experienced by passengers when their already-limited space is reduced by a reclining seat ahead of them while urging all passengers to “do the upright thing.”

The #BanReclining campaign will appear in contexts meant to reach airline passengers during their holiday travels. The paid media plan includes digital billboards in New York City’s Times Square, one of the world’s busiest tourist attractions, as well as in-terminal Wi-Fi pre-roll and digital signage throughout the concourses at three major hubs that are among the busiest in the U.S.: Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Detroit Metropolitan Airport, and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

For more information, follow La-Z-Boy on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated brings the transformational power of comfort to people, homes, and communities around the world - a mission that began when its founders invented the iconic recliner in 1927. Today, the company operates as a vertically integrated furniture retailer and manufacturer, committed to uncompromising quality and compassion for its consumers.

The Retail segment consists of about 190 company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores, and is part of a broader network of over 350 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® that, with La-Z-Boy.com, serve customers nationwide. Joybird®, an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of modern upholstered furniture, has 12 stores in the U.S. In the Wholesale segment, La-Z-Boy manufactures comfortable, custom furniture for its Furniture Galleries® and a variety of retail channels, England Furniture Co. offers custom upholstered furniture, and casegoods brands Kincaid®, American Drew®, and Hammary® provide pieces that make every room feel like home. To learn more, please visit: https://www.la-z-boy.com/.