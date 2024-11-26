Marelli Extends Relationship with Wipro for Continued Evolution of IT Infrastructure

PARIS & BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, has today announced the extension of its work with Marelli, a global leader in automotive solutions, for an additional four years.

As part of this engagement, Wipro FullStride Cloud will migrate Marelli’s Milan Data Centre and all their local server rooms to the Cloud to centralize their operations and provide a more agile and stable ecosystem.

This transition to a more flexible and advanced cloud environment will empower Marelli to respond quickly to market changes, enable continuous innovation across their business, and strengthen their competitive edge. Ultimately, the project will help reduce the time-to-market for Marelli's products and services, creating long-term value for all stakeholders, continuing to advance Marelli's journey towards modernization and growth.

“We are excited to begin a new chapter in our strategic partnership with our trusted partner, Marelli. Our wide-ranging expertise alongside our deep understanding of their needs means we will deliver a modernization program specifically tailored to their needs. Our relationship is built on mutual trust and a willingness to support them realize their ambitions,” said Graziella Neuvéglise, Regional Head & Managing Director, Southern Europe, Wipro and Executive Sponsor Marelli.

The project will also enhance employee support services with AI-powered virtual assistants, providing vulnerability management services, and offer comprehensive application maintenance services to drive innovation, optimize costs, and reduce the need for future reworks through solutions designed for long-term efficiency. Overall, the modernization project is expected to deliver significant operational savings.

Vittorio Rossetti, Chief Digital Officer of Marelli, said “We have a long-standing partnership with Wipro. Over the years we have worked with them, the Wipro team has developed an in-depth understanding of our business, which combined with their technical expertise, will help us further develop and grow our IT infrastructure.”

