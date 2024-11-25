Elida Beauty Conditions its Supply Chain for Success with Kinaxis

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elida Beauty, a renowned distributor of beauty and personal care products, has selected Kinaxis® (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, to modernize their supply chain operations with foundational planning capabilities.

As a distributor of some of the world’s best-known personal care brands, including Q-Tips, Bedhead and Timotei. Elida Beauty was seeking to implement new systems with a focus on improving customer fulfillment, Elida Beauty will develop a new framework for demand planning, supply planning, and sales and operations planning, resulting in better decision making and collaboration with suppliers.

Genpact, a global professional services and solutions firm and trusted Kinaxis partner, will play a pivotal role in the successful implementation and optimization of the Kinaxis Maestro™ platform. Leveraging its deep expertise in supply chain transformation and digital innovation, Genpact will tailor the platform to meet Elida Beauty’s unique needs, driving faster time-to-value. The scaled implementation will enable a strong foundation for demand and supply planning incorporating industry-leading machine learning and automation capabilities.

“We’re excited to leverage Maestro’s out-of-the-box cloud capabilities,” said Nilendu Sarkar, chief supply chain, R&D & IT officer at Elida Beauty. “With Maestro, we will be able to improve collaboration with our contract manufacturers and have total oversight across the supply chain to ensure service levels are consistently above competitors.”

“As a rapidly evolving and highly competitive industry, beauty and personal care brands require agility and foresight to meet fluctuating consumer needs,” said Mark Morgan, president of commercial operations at Kinaxis. “We’re thrilled to partner with Elida Beauty as they navigate this exciting time of transformation and we’re proud to support their journey in setting new standards for operational excellence.”

