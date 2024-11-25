Duracell Power Stations Taps Cart.com as Its Omnichannel Growth Marketing Partner

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cart.com, a leading provider of unified commerce and logistics software and services, today announced that Duracell, the #1 trusted battery brand, has selected Cart.com’s digital marketing agency to power the omnichannel growth marketing efforts of its Power Stations business. Through the partnership, Duracell will leverage Cart.com’s proprietary P&L-led marketing and creative storytelling strategies and team of performance marketing veterans to drive conversions, improve return-on-ad-spend and unlock more efficient revenue growth.

“We’re excited to partner with Cart.com to supercharge our omnichannel marketing strategies,” said Richard Wessler, General Manager – Power Stations at Duracell. “By partnering with Cart.com’s expert team, we’re transforming how we engage with our customers across channels to deliver a more relevant shopping experience that also drives a better return on our managed media investment.”

Cart.com’s growth marketing agency deploys P&L-led strategies alongside creative storytelling and media, enabling brands to optimize their ad creative, digital media, growth and performance marketing strategies to meet revenue, customer acquisition and margin targets. The company’s team of digital marketing experts surgically deploys initiatives that increase customer lifetime value, boost conversions and generate superior return on ad spend. Cart.com also enables brands to build their credibility and authority within their category by integrating search engine optimization with paid search strategies for a seamless consumer experience with the brand.

“Duracell is a brand that has been a trusted household name for generations,” said Chris Mehrabi, Chief Delivery Officer of Cart.com. “We’re proud to partner with a brand known for the reliability of its products and its innovation to create a powerful growth marketing strategy that enhances every Duracell customer’s journey.”

Cart.com provides the physical and digital infrastructure that unifies operations across channels and makes it easy for brands, merchants and operators to win in a channel-rich world. The company offers a complete suite of tech-enabled logistics capabilities and enterprise-grade order, warehouse and channel management software alongside expert services to simplify commerce for middle-market and enterprise companies, as well as public sector agencies. Cart.com supports tens of millions of orders per year and operates over a dozen omnichannel fulfillment centers nationwide.

Cart.com is the leading provider of comprehensive omnichannel commerce and logistics solutions that enable B2C and B2B companies as well as public sector agencies to unify commerce, from discovery to delivery. The company’s enterprise-grade software, services and logistics infrastructure, including its own network of fulfillment and distribution centers, are used by some of the world’s most beloved brands and complex companies to achieve omnichannel excellence and drive more efficient growth.

For more information, please visit Cart.com and LinkedIn.

The Duracell brand and company, a Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE-BRK.A, BRK.B) company since 2016, is known to the world over. Our products serve as the heart of devices that keep people connected, protect their families, entertain them, and simplify their increasingly mobile lifestyles. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a $250B holding company owning subsidiaries that engage in diverse business activities. Visit www.duracell.com for more information; follow us on TikTok, X, Instagram and like us on Facebook.