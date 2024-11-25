GroupBy and Topsort Partner to Optimize Sponsored Product Display and Drive Revenue Growth

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GroupBy Inc., a SaaS-based eCommerce search and product discovery leader, today announced a strategic integration with Topsort, an artificial intelligence (AI) and auction-based retail media infrastructure company. This integration empowers retailers to maximize revenue with a plug-and-play solution that simplifies the user experience and reduces the development effort needed to showcase sponsored products.

Both GroupBy and Topsort use AI to drive efficiency and are specifically optimized for maximum ROI. By combining GroupBy’s AI-first Search and Product Discovery platform, powered by Google Cloud Vertex AI Search for Retail, with Topsort’s robust retail media capabilities, retailers can:

Elevate Product Visibility: Increase visibility for sponsored products, driving higher conversion rates and sales.

Increase visibility for sponsored products, driving higher conversion rates and sales. Ensure Highly Relevant Search Results: Leverage GroupBy’s best-in-class search engine to ensure only relevant products will be sent for validation in Topsort’s retail media platform.

Leverage GroupBy’s best-in-class search engine to ensure only relevant products will be sent for validation in Topsort’s retail media platform. Simplify Retail Media Operations: Streamline the management of sponsored products and reduce operational complexity with a plug-and-play integration that makes it easy to display the right sponsored products in the right place at the right time.

“We are excited to partner with Topsort to offer our clients a more comprehensive and powerful eCommerce solution for displaying sponsored products,” said Roland Gossage, CEO at GroupBy Inc. “By integrating Topsort’s retail media capabilities with our AI-first eCommerce Search and Product Discovery platform, we enable retailers to capitalize on the growing trend of sponsored product listings and drive significant revenue growth with ease and efficiency.”

"Our partnership with GroupBy represents a key step in empowering retailers to drive revenue growth while enhancing customer engagement," said Umer Paracha, Head of Marketing at Topsort. "By integrating our retail media infrastructure with GroupBy’s AI-first Search and Product Discovery platform, we’re making it easier for retailers to feature relevant sponsored products that elevate the shopping experience, all while maximizing efficiency and ROI."

Ultimately, this partnership enables retailers to provide more relevant, personalized, and engaging shopping experiences for their customers, which helps foster stronger customer relationships and drive long-term loyalty. By simplifying complex processes and unlocking new opportunities, GroupBy and Topsort are setting a new standard for innovation and efficiency while empowering retailers to deliver exceptional customer experiences through sponsored product listings.

About GroupBy Inc.

Founded in 2013, GroupBy is an eCommerce Search and Product Discovery SaaS technology provider that powers some of the largest B2B and B2C brands. GroupBy's AI-first composable platform is bringing next-generation search technology to retailers worldwide, helping to bridge the gap between consumer and merchant. Powered by Google Cloud Vertex AI Search for Retail, the platform consists of Data Enrichment, Search and Recommendations, Merchandising, and Analytics and Reporting providing eCommerce merchants with access to a powerhouse of products and services designed to enhance the digital customer experience. Built on AI fundamentals, the GroupBy platform is transforming eCommerce merchandising from rule-based to revenue-generating, optimizing productivity and efficiencies, and reducing time to market, allowing retailers, wholesalers and distributors to focus on business strategic initiatives that drive revenue. To learn more about how GroupBy is shaping the future of eCommerce visit www.groupbyinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Topsort

Topsort is the leading retail media infrastructure company, transforming retailers and marketplaces into top ad networks on par with industry giants. Through seamless integration, Topsort provides a comprehensive Bidless™ retail media tech stack featuring highly flexible API tools, an industry-leading privacy-safe clean room with robust online and in-store attribution, and a transparent ad network for streamlined media buying across multiple ad networks.

In just three years since launch, Topsort has raised $38 million in funding from investors like Pear Ventures, Quiet Capital, FJ Labs, and Upload Ventures. This capital fuels Topsort's mission to lead the transition to cookie-less advertising. Topsort's innovative solutions are trusted by global brands like Poshmark, Cencosud, Unilever, Coca-Cola, L'Oreal, General Mills, Falabella, Glovo (Delivery Hero), Atida, Phillips, and many more marketplaces, retailers, and advertisers. Book a demo with Topsort today.