DirectEmployers Achieves Veteran Ready Certification through Partnership with PsychArmor

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In celebration of National Veteran and Military Families Month and Veterans Day, DirectEmployers Association, an award-winning provider of OFCCP compliance solutions, has earned the esteemed Veteran Ready Certification through its partnership with PsychArmor, a leader in military culture training. The certification, held by fewer than 200 organizations nationwide, reflects DirectEmployers’ commitment to supporting military and veteran communities through comprehensive staff training.

Championed by the co-chairs of DirectEmployers’ VetConnect Employee Resource Group (ERG), this initiative featured five virtual training modules to understand the military culture better, the challenges faced during the transition, and how best to connect with military and veteran employees. Recognizing that the experiences of military personnel are much different from those of nonmilitary personnel, these programs structure their content to address the unique needs and strengths of servicemembers, veterans, and their families while ensuring the provision of evidence-based therapeutic interventions.

As a leading OFCCP compliance solution provider, DirectEmployers is no stranger to veteran employment initiatives. Supporting employers in complying with the Vietnam Era Veterans Readjustment Assistance Act (VEVRAA), veteran recruitment, hiring, and retention are the foundation of its solutions, powered by automated job listing, outreach efforts, and targeted recruitment activities.

“We’re proud that our staff collectively recognizes the importance of creating a workplace where military and veteran employees feel they truly belong,” said Michael Witt, Community & State Outreach Manager and co-chair of VetConnect.

Ralph DiBenedetto, Senior Strategic Partnerships and Alliances Specialist and co-chair of VetConnect, added, “We hope this certification not only gives our current and future military and veteran employees a sense of belonging but also inspires our 1,100+ employer Members to pursue this valuable designation.”

A nationally recognized nonprofit leader and preferred training provider for military cultural awareness, PsychArmor serves members of the military-connected community and anyone who wants to engage more effectively with them. Their team of clinical psychologists and social workers, all steeped in military culture, create learning journeys, from continuing education to customized training, including online courses, curricula, podcasts, webinars, live speaking engagements, and social media.

About DirectEmployers

DirectEmployers Association is the forefront leader in OFCCP compliance, with roots extending far into online recruitment. Situated in Indianapolis, Indiana, since 2001, DirectEmployers has continued to grow and expand over the years and currently has over 1,000 employer Members from the Fortune 2000. Each of these global employers look to the Association for advice, guidance, and support for all things related to OFCCP compliance (U.S.-based employers), recruitment marketing, and most recently, custom application and software development. For more information about the Association, visit http://directemployers.org.

About PsychArmor

PsychArmor is a California nonprofit public benefit corporation providing education and support to individuals and organizations that work with, live with, and care for American service members, Veterans, and their families. For more information about PsychArmor, contact Carole Turner, Strategic Communications, PsychArmor, at cturner@psycharmor.org.