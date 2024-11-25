Iplex Australia Selects Phyn as its Leak Detection Technology Partner for the Western Australian Leak Detector Unit Program

LOS ANGELES & PERTH, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phyn, the industry leader in intelligent water solutions, has partnered with Iplex Pipelines Australia (“Iplex”) to supply advanced leak detection technology under the Western Australia (“WA”) Industry Response. The Industry Response supports homeowners experiencing Plumbing Failures in WA homes constructed with Pro-Fit Typlex pipes. Following extensive testing, rigorous field trials and comprehensive competitive analysis, Phyn’s solution emerged as the preferred choice.

Under the WA Industry Response agreement - formed between Iplex, the WA Government and key industry stakeholders - each home will be offered a Phyn Plus leak detector with automatic shutoff capabilities at no cost. This program offers WA homeowners peace of mind and proactive protection against leaks and water damage. Phyn’s AI-driven technology enables homeowners to monitor a home’s entire plumbing system and detect leaks in real time. By analyzing minor fluctuations in water pressure 240 times per second, the Phyn Plus smart water monitor can instantly identify leaks, alert homeowners, and if necessary, automatically shut off the water main to prevent extensive damage.

“We are proud and honored to be selected by Iplex to support this crucial program aimed at providing free, immediate and proactive measures for affected Western Australia homeowners,” said Ryan Kim, CEO of Phyn. “Phyn’s leak detection technology is designed to provide versatile, reliable solutions across various environments, helping prevent costly water damage and protect against potential future plumbing issues. We look forward to supporting the residents of Western Australia.”

For more information about Phyn’s role in supporting WA homeowners, please visit Phyn’s dedicated website. Additional background on the Industry Response can be found at www.perthpbresponse.com.au.

Enhanced Protection for Western Australian Homeowners

With Phyn Plus, homeowners gain access to Phyn’s award-winning technology, which provides whole-home monitoring, real-time notifications and automatic shutoff features. This ensures immediate response to leaks or plumbing issues, helping homeowners minimize damages and providing them peace of mind. Phyn Plus also offers insights into water usage, allowing for more informed, conservation-focused decisions.

About Phyn

Phyn is the leading intelligent water brand, bringing solutions to market that help people protect their homes, conserve water and save money. Built upon nearly a decade of research and patented technological innovation, Phyn is poised to change the way consumers interact with water and help solve the major challenges threatening the world's supply of clean, healthy water. Phyn has been widely recognized for its innovation, including honors from the Red Dot Awards, SXSW Innovation Awards, Core 77 Design Awards, IoT World Awards, CES Innovation Awards and GreenBuilder's Sustainability Awards, among others. To learn more, visit www.phyn.com.

About Iplex

Iplex provides pipeline products across Australia and is also a member of the ASX listed Fletcher Building Group; a global company focused on building and construction activities. Fletcher Building today employs over 16,000 people in New Zealand, Australia and the South Pacific.

The Fletcher Building operations span manufacturing, distribution and retail, home building and major construction and infrastructure projects.