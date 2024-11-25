Kide Science partners with Sesame Workshop and Programa Adopte un Talento to bring STEM to underserved populations in Mexican preschools

HELSINKI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kide Science has partnered with Sesame Workshop and Programa Adopte un Talento (PAUTA) to develop resources and training that will make STEM education more accessible and engaging for preschool children in Mexico. The pilot project, which is funded by Business Finland and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, will provide quality STEM content and teacher training in 20 to 30 public schools. The project’s long-term goal is to address existing disparities in STEM and democratize access for all children, with particular emphasis on young girls and underrepresented communities.

International tests such as PISA present alarming evidence about the state of STEM education in Latin America. While many countries in the region were making slight improvements before the pandemic, this positive trend either diminished or reversed between 2018 and 2022. The PISA 2022 results indicate that participating countries from Latin America rank in the bottom half of the global education quality ranking for the three subjects evaluated by PISA (Mathematics, Reading, and Science).

As part of this project, Kide Science will develop STEM lesson activities that expand upon Sesame Street Mecha Builders, an animated series that reimagines Sesame Street characters as robot heroes-in-training who use their STEM superpowers to solve problems.

Together, Kide Science, the global impact nonprofit Sesame Workshop, and Mexico-based nonprofit PAUTA will work with state-level Secretariats of Education in Mexico to support the project implementation in 20 to 30 preschools. The specialized, evidenced-based training and resources will equip teachers with the tools and knowledge to effectively teach STEM and foster a more inclusive, diverse STEM community.

All resources will be available in both Spanish and English, which will lay the foundation for a potential expansion to other countries around the world.

“The commitment and support of our highly-esteemed project and funding partners illustrates the global importance of promoting equity in STEM,” said Sari Hurme-Mehtälä, co-founder and managing director of Kide Science at Accelerate Learning. “Together, we’re working to ensure that all learners, regardless of their circumstances or background, have equal opportunities to explore and excel in these fields.”

