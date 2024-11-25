Arrow Electronics Authorized by Broadcom to Provide VMware Solutions to North America Channel Partners

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) announced today that it has signed a new agreement with Broadcom for the distribution of VMware solutions in the U.S. and Canada.

“ Arrow is excited to further strengthen our relationship with Broadcom with the availability of VMware solutions in our North America portfolio,” said Ben Klay, president of Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business in North America. “ Our extensive experience with VMware and in-depth knowledge of both the Broadcom and VMware portfolios enable us to enhance the VMware offerings available to our channel partners, and in turn, provide them with greater opportunity to grow their market share and boost profitability.”

Under the new agreement, Arrow will deliver VMware private cloud infrastructure solutions through its ArrowSphere platform, including VMware Cloud Foundation, VMware vSphere Foundation, VMware vSAN and VMware vSphere Standard. Channel partners can benefit from immediate access to Arrow’s personalized assistance, training programs, and certified resources as part of its high-quality support services that span the commercial IT lifecycle.

“ Arrow brings all the right capabilities to support the evolution of our go-to-market strategy within North America,” said Cynthia Loyd, vice president of Global Partners and Commercial Sales at Broadcom. “ Arrow’s extensive global reach and influence, coupled with its local expertise, is part of our cohesive strategy to create value for our channel partners and customers.”

Arrow can also provide specialized services, sales engineering and technical support capabilities for VMware solutions as an extension of Broadcom support.

Current Arrow channel partners can view and order VMware solutions through the ArrowSphere platform. Broadcom-authorized VMware resellers can onboard with Arrow here.

