Commercial International Bank (CIB) and Truecaller Partner to Enhance Customer Experience in the Banking and Financial Sector.

CAIRO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIB, Egypt’s leading private-sector bank, has announced a strategic partnership with Truecaller, the premier global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. This partnership aims to elevate customer safety and streamline business communication within the banking industry, where trust is critical, using Truecaller’s Customer Experience Solution suite.

CIB offers a wide range of financial products and services to enterprises of all sizes, institutions, households, etc. With a strong presence in Egypt’s burgeoning Retail and SME Banking markets, CIB is committed to enhancing customers' trust and delivering a seamless banking experience. Trust and security play a pivotal role in safeguarding financial transactions and interactions.

Through this partnership, CIB will leverage Truecaller’s Customer Experience Solution to provide customers with a trusted, verified, and contextual communication experience. The Truecaller Customer Experience Solution empowers businesses to deliver trusted, personalized, and seamless communication by leveraging capabilities like Verified Business Caller ID, which ensures brand authenticity. Call Reason informs customers about the purpose of the call upfront.

The Verified Business Caller ID solution, part of the Customer Experience Suite, features the brand name, logo, category, verification tick, and a distinctive green badge. This combination ensures enhanced trustworthiness and instant customer recognition.

In an era of increasing unsolicited calls, CIB recognizes the necessity of offering a secure and timely communication experience. With Truecaller’s Customer Experience Solution, CIB can solidify its brand identity using the correct logo, verified tick, and on-time recognition, ensuring seamless communication between the bank and its customers.

By utilizing advanced communication capabilities such as Call Reason, CIB adds context to its calls, giving customers confidence before answering. This enhances communication efficiency while promoting transparency.

Commenting on the transaction, Mostafa Torky, Digital Media, Demand Generation & Marketing Insights Manager at CIB, said, “With the rising number of financial fraud cases, it is crucial for us at CIB to establish a secure communication environment with our customers. Truecaller’s Verified Business Caller ID solution has enabled us to foster a culture of trust and enhance customers’ experience.”

Priyam Bose, Global Head GTM & Developer Products at Truecaller, expressed excitement about the collaboration: “Truecaller is synonymous with trust and safety in communication. We are excited to partner with CIB to enable safer, smoother, and more seamless banking experiences while communicating with their customers. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing businesses in Egypt with solutions that foster trust, improve communication efficiency, and safeguard consumers.”

Truecaller’s Verified Business Customer Experience Solution empowers businesses to deliver personalized and secure communication by combining identity, context, feedback, and personalization in every call. This enhances brand presence while providing valuable insights through user feedback, significantly reducing phone-related frauds and scams. Over 2,500 active businesses globally have harnessed Truecaller’s solution to transform customer interactions across various industries, ensuring safer and more effective business communications.