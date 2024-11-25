RobotLAB Expands Drone Portfolio With Vision Aerial Partnership

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RobotLAB, an award-winning robotics integrator that delivers impactful business innovations and solutions for companies across many industries, has proudly partnered with industrial drone innovator, Vision Aerial, to expand the availability of its industry-leading unmanned aerial systems to businesses, government agencies and higher education facilities. RobotLAB was selected as Vision Aerial’s preferred U.S. dealer partner because of its deep knowledge of the business and education technology landscape, as well as its successful deployment of more than 10,000 robots worldwide. Under the agreement, RobotLAB will add eight Vision Aerial products to its robust robot portfolio, including the Drone Surveying System, Construction Drone System, Solar Inspection System and Agriculture Drone System.

“Vision Aerial’s catalog of drones is so impressive and multi-faceted, boasting a wide variety of applications from surveying, mapping and academic research, and ultimately adding diversity to our growing robotics portfolio,” said Elad Inbar, Founder and CEO of RobotLAB. “As long-time robotics professionals with a deep background in education technology, we are uniquely qualified to understand, sell and implement Vision Aerial’s drones in business and academic settings alike.”

Founded in 2013, Vision Aerial engineers and manufactures drones that increase efficiency, mitigate risk and save lives by performing dangerous data-gathering operations more efficiently, safely and accurately than traditional methods. In addition to industrial applications such as construction sites, agriculture and oil and gas, Vision Aerial drones offer a robust platform for experiential learning in Career and Technical Education programs, allowing for hands-on experience with environmental monitoring, aerial mapping, aerodynamics and data analysis. RobotLAB will market, sell and deploy Vision Aerial’s core products across a myriad of use cases, ranging from businesses and universities to government agencies. Vision Aerial drones are currently deployed at campuses like the University of California, Berkeley, Montana State University, University of Washington and Rutgers, and in partnership with organizations and brands such as the U.S. Air Force, USDA, DTE Energy and Marathon. Vision Aerial operates fully in the U.S. — from designing, building, testing and supporting products — resulting in supply chain stability and improved quality control.

"The partnership with RobotLAB enhances our distribution capabilities, ensuring that our innovations empower business and educational institutions,” said Shane Beams, Founder of Vision Aerial. “This alliance complements our strong network of channel partners, each of whom plays a vital role in our comprehensive market approach. We're confident that RobotLAB's expertise will further strengthen our presence in key sectors, while we continue to innovate and lead in the drone industry.”

Since its founding in 2007, RobotLAB has provided turnkey robotics solutions to companies of all sizes in industries including foodservice, hospitality, banking, education, assisted living, cleaning, delivery and hospitals. The company’s talented team of roboticists has effectively deployed more than 10,000 robots that have provided an impressive array of businesses with a clear path to the successful and highly specialized integration of robotics solutions. RobotLAB oversees all aspects of the robotics integration process — from sales, tailored programming, onsite integration and repairs — to ensure businesses can access and understand solutions that will dramatically improve their performance.

For more information about RobotLAB’s tailored integration and business solutions, visit http://www.robotLAB.com/. For more information on RobotLAB’s Vision Aerial catalog, visit https://www.robotlab.com/manufacturer/Vision-Aerial.

About RobotLAB

Since 2007, RobotLAB has guided businesses to dramatic bottom-line increases by helping them harness and leverage the immense power of automation. Catering to an array of economically critical industries that span education, finance, healthcare, delivery and hospitality, RobotLAB provides robotic business solutions that improve ROI and enhance the user experience. With a multitude of in-house teams and department specialists, the company remains focused on a seamless integration process that begins with an in-depth assessment of client needs. Sales and delivery experts ensure proper product immersion while implementation and installation professionals ensure peak performance. In a world replete with business uncertainties, RobotLAB ensures operational consistency through technology. In 2023, RobotLAB launched the first robotics integration franchise program to best serve growing demand for robotics across the U.S. in nearly all business sectors. To franchise with RobotLAB, visit http://www.robotLAB.com/franchise.