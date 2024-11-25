Centric Brands and Preston Lane Form Strategic Joint Venture to Expand the Preston Lane Lifestyle Brand

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centric Brands (the “Company”) today announced it has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with renowned lifestyle expert and entrepreneur, Preston Konrad, to jointly build and further develop his popular home-care brand, Preston Lane.

The partnership will leverage Centric Brands’ extensive expertise in brand development, design, and distribution to enhance Preston Lane’s reach and expand into synergistic lifestyle categories, while maintaining its distinctive aesthetic and values.

“We are thrilled to enter this partnership with Preston Konrad and Lisa Manice, whose vision for Preston Lane directly aligns with our focus on lifestyle brands that inspire and connect with consumers,” said Jason Rabin, Chief Executive Officer Centric Brands. “This joint venture allows us to bring Preston Lane to a broader audience, leveraging our infrastructure, resources, digital expertise, and retail network to bring his vision to life.”

Preston Lane, co-founded by Konrad and industry veteran Lisa Manice, has quickly garnered a dedicated following for its fresh, elevated take on everyday essentials, home décor, and lifestyle accessories. The brand embodies a refined, down-to-earth elegance that resonates with today’s consumers looking for quality, affordability, and style. The joint venture will expand Preston Lane’s homecare product offerings, with plans to introduce new collections in home accessories, gifts, and pet products.

“Preston Lane was created with the idea that great design should be accessible to all. Partnering with Centric Brands allows us to build on that mission in a big way” shared Lisa Manice. “With their support and expertise, we’re excited to bring even more of what our customers love and continue building a lifestyle brand that feels personal, timeless, and attainable,” shared Preston Konrad.

The Preston Lane collection recently launched at select Nordstrom stores and on Nordstrom.com.

Starting Black Friday through January 31, 2025, Preston Lane will be hosting a special edition, holiday pop-up store in Hudson Yards in New York City carrying their full range of home products.

Abe Lichy and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, LLP served as advisors to Preston Lane on the transaction.

About Centric Brands LLC.

Centric Brands LLC is a global leading lifestyle brand collective that has unparalleled expertise in product design, development and sourcing, retail and digital commerce, marketing, and brand building. Centric designs, sources, markets, and sells high-quality products in the kids, men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, beauty, and entertainment categories. The Company’s portfolio includes licenses for more than 100 iconic brands, including Airwalk®, Calvin Klein®, Tommy Hilfiger®, Nautica®, and Under Armour® in the kid’s category; Buffalo®, Hervé Léger®, IZOD® and Joe’s Jeans® in the men’s and women’s apparel category; All Saints®, Coach®, Frye®, Hunter®, Kate Spade®, Michael Kors®, and Vince® in the accessories category; and in the Sports & Entertainment category, Disney®, Marvel®, Messi®, Nickelodeon®, and Warner Brothers® among many others. The Company also owns and operates Avirex®, Fiorelli®, Hudson®, Robert Graham®, and Taste Beauty® and operates joint venture brands, Favorite Daughter, Jennifer Fisher, and Preston Lane. The Company’s products are sold through leading mass-market retailers, specialty and department stores, and online. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with U.S. offices in Los Angeles and Greensboro, and international offices in Asia, Europe, Montreal, and Toronto. Centric Brands social impact efforts are centered around our commitment to serve and uplift the communities where we live and do business. Through our collective volunteerism and contributions, we are dedicated to making a caring and lasting impact on the world around us.

For more information about Centric Brands, please visit www.centricbrands.com.

About Preston Konrad

Preston Konrad is a lifestyle expert, creative director, and TV personality based in New York City. Before founding Preston Lane, he spent nearly two decades shaping creative identities of renowned brands, including Ralph Lauren, where he developed his expertise in styling and advertising, British luxury brand Belstaff as Global Director of Creative Services, and American Eagle Outfitters as Style Director. Preston shares his passion for style, decor, and accessible luxury with an online audience of over 900,000 followers, offering practical tips to elevate everyday living. A regular guest on The Today Show, Access Hollywood, and Good Morning America, and the former host of TLC’s Style By Jury, Preston combines his extensive experience with a mission to bring beauty and function into every home through Preston Lane.

About Lisa Manice

Lisa Manice is a visionary business leader and expert in forging win-win partnerships that accelerate growth for global companies, private equity firms, and celebrities. With deep expertise in luxury, beauty, fashion, retail, and consumer industries, Lisa has an intimate understanding of what drives success for top brands. Known for her forward-thinking approach and trusted by industry leaders, she is a sought-after resource for identifying and cultivating the next big thing. Lisa’s entrepreneurial spirit, innovative mindset, and global network of decision-makers have been central to her achievements. Prior to joining forces with Preston Konrad, Lisa served as an executive of Belstaff, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Tiger Chark, and more. Lisa is a graduate of The Wharton School of Business and began her career in investment banking and strategic consulting.