AECOM joint venture to provide engineering services for Metro Vancouver’s Iona Island Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the trusted global infrastructure leader, today announced that its joint venture with Jacobs Consultancy Canada has been selected by Metro Vancouver to provide preliminary engineering services for the Iona Island Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade. The project seeks to upgrade the existing facility to meet regulatory requirements and ensure protection of public health and the environment in a growing region.

“As Metro Vancouver continues to invest in its water treatment facilities, we’re ready to support them as the industry’s top Water design firm,” said Beverley Stinson, chief executive of AECOM’s global Water business. “Aligned with global trends toward investment in sustainable and resilient infrastructure, including in solving global water supply challenges, our team is excited to apply our expertise in advanced water treatment technologies to the Iona Island Wastewater Treatment Plant, ensuring it meets the highest environmental standards and supports regional sustainability.”

Built in 1963, the plant serves approximately 750,000 residents and processes about 200 billion liters of wastewater annually. Through the plant upgrades, Metro Vancouver aims to ensure the project will improve water quality, support the region’s carbon neutrality objectives and enhance climate resilience. The joint venture will provide preliminary engineering services, including design and project planning oversight. The project intends to provide significant and sustainable improvements to the treatment facilities whilst minimizing environmental impact and enhancing operational efficiency.

“We’re proud to serve as a trusted partner on this critical upgrade, which builds on several recent water and wastewater treatment projects our teams are delivering for Metro Vancouver,” said Richard Barrett, chief executive of AECOM’s Canada region. “Our deep understanding of the region’s unique environmental challenges and our experience on local projects will be instrumental in enhancing Metro Vancouver’s wastewater treatment capabilities and protecting the natural environment.”

AECOM has long history of collaboration with Metro Vancouver on some of its most complex water projects, including the Stoney Creek Trunk Sewer Upgrade and North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant.

