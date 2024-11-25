EH Group and NIM Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Zero-Emission Hydrogen Fuel Cell Solutions for Maritime Industry

NYON, Switzerland & AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NIM, a Dutch maritime innovator known for its expertise in marine engineering, and EH Group, a Swiss high-tech company specializing in high-performance hydrogen fuel cell technology, are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This partnership marks a significant step toward advancing zero-emission solutions in the maritime sector through the development and standardization of hydrogen fuel cell drive trains.

Collaboration for Zero-Emission Maritime Solutions

The MoU formalizes NIM and EH Group’s commitment to jointly explore and implement hydrogen-based drive trains specifically tailored for the maritime industry. Leveraging EH Group’s fuel cell technology alongside NIM’s expertise in marine system integration, the partnership aims to create scalable, zero-emission power solutions that meet rigorous maritime standards while driving the industry closer to carbon neutrality.

The collaboration will focus on adapting and standardizing fuel cell systems to meet the unique operational and safety requirements of maritime vessels, paving the way for clean, efficient energy solutions that can be widely deployed.

Quotes from Leadership

“The maritime sector is ripe for disruptive decarbonisation, which can only be met by joining strong technology solutions with deep sector experience and integration capabilities. Partnering with NIM enables us to more effectively deploy marine FC systems across a wide-range of vessels,” commented Mardit Matian, EH Group Founder.

“With this partnership, we found a solid basis for the next step in sustainable energy transition in shipping. Combining EH Group’s EH-Trace hydrogen fuel cell system and NIM’s knowledge of system integration, we are ready to speed-up the change in power management applications on board of vessels,” said Marc Freriks, NIM CSO.

A Joint Commitment to a Sustainable Future

This partnership highlights both companies’ shared commitment to environmental sustainability and their dedication to pioneering solutions that contribute to global decarbonization goals. The collaboration between NIM and EH Group aligns with increasing demand within the maritime industry for green alternatives to traditional propulsion systems, a movement that is crucial to meeting international climate targets.

About the Companies

EH Group (https://www.ehgroup.ch) is a Swiss leader in hydrogen fuel cell technology, dedicated to advancing high-performance solutions for a cleaner energy future. EH Group’s fuel cells offer unrivalled power density, greater system efficiency and a unique assembly process that radically reduces costs. It is aimed at the decarbonisation of marine vessels & heavy duty mobility, large stationary power and aviation.

NIM (https://www.nim-bv.nl) specializes in innovative maritime engineering, providing sustainable propulsion and energy solutions tailored for various vessel types. Based in the Netherlands, NIM leverages its experience and cutting-edge technology to deliver energy-efficient solutions that support the marine industry's transition to a low-carbon future.