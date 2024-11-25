Fubo Expands Sports, Entertainment, News and Latino Programming With Launch of Six NBCUniversal Fast Channels in Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a/ Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO), and NBCUniversal announced today the launch of six NBCU FAST channels that will bring popular and iconic sports, entertainment, news and Latino programming to the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform in Canada.

Available today on Fubo Canada’s Sports, Entertainment and Premium channel plans are NBC News Now, Noticias Telemundo Ahora and Telemundo al Dia with three additional English-language channels coming to all Canadian plans soon.

"We're delighted to offer Fubo's Canadian customers an even richer selection of sports, entertainment and news programming from NBCU's esteemed content library in both English and Spanish languages," said Ben Grad, senior vice president, strategic partnerships and operations. "The addition of NBCU's FAST channels underscores our commitment to bring Canadians the best one-stop viewing experience for premium streaming content."

“We are pleased to partner with Fubo and launch NBCUniversal’s sports, entertainment, news and Hispanic FAST channels in Canada, welcoming new viewers to explore our rich content offerings,” said Matt Farina, senior vice president, NBCUniversal content distribution. “This partnership not only strengthens our footprint in the Canadian marketplace but also achieves our goal of distributing NBCU’s premium programming portfolio to the widest audience possible.”

The NBCU FAST channels launching on Fubo in Canada include:

NBC News NOW: Get the latest breaking news and stay on top of the stories that matter most with in-depth reporting, 24/7.

Noticias Telemundo Ahora: 24/7 Spanish-language news channel, featuring breaking news, live reports from major cities, and interviews with today’s leading newsmakers.

Telemundo Al Dia: The most trusted news source for the Hispanic community in Canada, offering the most important news and the latest in entertainment, realities and sports.

GolfPass: Co-founded by global golf superstar Rory McIlroy, GolfPass is the hub for all things golf, offering thousands of tips and lessons, original entertainment, news and tournament highlights from GOLF Channel, and more.

Dateline 24/7: Stream Dateline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on the Dateline 24/7 channel. Discover top true crime picks from the true crime original. All Dateline, all the time.

American Crimes: Explore the dark side of the American dream and life behind bars, featuring CNBC’s award-winning original series American Greed and Lockup.

About Fubo Canada

Fubo is the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform operating in Canada, the U.S., France and Spain. In Canada, Fubo has become the premier soccer streaming platform with local and international top-tier soccer content along with a growing offering of linear sports and entertainment channels. Cord cutters can stream Fubo on mobile and connected TV devices, or on the web, at the fraction of the cost of a cable TV subscription.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group, and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

