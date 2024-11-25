Perfect Moment Partners with Luxury Fashion Agency, CD Network, to Expand Wholesale Distribution in North America

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Moment Ltd. (NYSE American: PMNT), the high-performance, luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand that fuses technical excellence with fashion-led designs, has partnered with renowned luxury fashion sales agency, CD Network, to expand its wholesale distribution and bring greater brand awareness of Perfect Moment to North America.

The agency will spearhead efforts in the U.S. and Canada, marking Perfect Moment’s first sales agency engagement for these major markets. The partnership is expected to significantly increase brand visibility and relationships with key buyers and help set the stage for record sales of Perfect Moment’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection.

“We are excited to add Perfect Moment to our roster of influential brands as a global leader in fashion skiwear,” stated CD Network founder and CEO, Christophe Desmaison. “Perfect Moment has infused fashion and vibrancy into the best technical gear, bringing style to the slopes. The brand’s expanded offering with a city relevant range is sure to appeal to our designer store clientele.”

CD Network will feature Perfect Moment’s collections in its fashion showroom located in the Hudson Yards of New York City. The agency plans to expand the brand’s presence in luxury retailers and exclusive boutiques while complementing Perfect Moment’s e-commerce channel.

The new partnership lays the groundwork for Perfect Moment’s long-term growth, particularly in outerwear and knitwear categories, and expanding the brand's appeal from slopes to cities while extending the selling period throughout the year.

“Our CD Network partnership marks an exciting new chapter for Perfect Moment,” stated company CEO, Mark Buckley. “We selected Christophe’s agency as our first North American sales agency to help expand our wholesale business in our biggest market because of his decades of experience and exceptional reputation in the fashion industry.”

“Through collaboration with sales agencies like CD Network who bring extensive knowledge of their local markets, we’re ensuring our brand is positioned for success on a global scale,” added Buckley. “As the next step in this strategic approach, we plan to engage additional agencies in other major global markets, such as for the UK, Europe and Asia.”

Perfect Moment’s recently appointed head of business development, Rosela Mitropoulos commented: “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Christophe in the past, where I’ve witnessed his remarkable ability to deliver results for luxury brands like Perfect Moment. I look forward to working closely with Christophe and his team to ensure that the management of our distribution strategy is aligned with Perfect Moment’s in-house goals, ensuring full alignment with our brand values and positioning.”

The integration phase has already begun, with new showrooms for New York City planned for December.

Perfect Moment's skiwear offerings address the high-growth global luxury ski apparel market which is expected to reach $1.5 billion in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2024 to 2031, according to Global Research and Insights.

The company also addresses an expanding market for luxury outerwear which is expected to total $15.9 billion in 2024, and forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2031, according to Absolute Market Research & Advisory.

About CD Network

Founded and led by Christophe Desmaison, CD Network is a top-tier sales agency with a multi-brand fashion showroom located in the Hell's Kitchen theater district of New York City. For more information visit cdnetworkny.com.

About Perfect Moment

The Perfect Moment brand was born in 1984 in the mountains of Chamonix, France. The Perfect Moment brand was relaunched by Max and Jane Gottschalk in 2012 and was acquired by the company in 2017 and 2018. Perfect Moment is a high-performance luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand. It blends technical excellence with fashion-forward designs, creating pieces that effortlessly transition from the slopes to the city, the beach, and beyond.

Initially the vision of extreme sports filmmaker and professional skier Thierry Donard, the brand was built on a sense of adventure that has sustained for over 20 years. Donard, fueled by his personal experiences, was driven by a desire to create pieces that offered quality, style and performance, pushing the wearer in the pursuit of every athlete’s dream: to experience ‘The Perfect Moment.’

In 2012, British-Swiss entrepreneurial couple Jane and Max Gottschalk took ownership of the brand. Under Jane’s creative direction Perfect Moment was injected with a new style focus, one that reignited the spirit of the heritage brand, along with a commitment to improving fit, performance and the use of best-in-class functional materials. As such, the designs evolved into distinct statement pieces synonymous with the brand as we know it today.

Today, the brand is available globally, online and via key retailers, including MyTheresa, Net-a-Porter, Harrods, Selfridges, Saks, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus.

Learn more at www.perfectmoment.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, include those risks and uncertainties described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus for our initial public offering and in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.