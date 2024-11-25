Nominal Awarded U.S. Air Force SBIR Phase 2 Contract to Enhance Hypersonic Systems Development

TULLAHOMA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nominal, a leading defense technology startup specializing in advanced software analytics solutions for hardware development, today announced it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR Phase 2 in collaboration with the Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC), a U.S. Air Force testing facility located at Arnold Air Force Base. The partnership will empower AEDC to leverage Nominal's powerful software capabilities to optimize their work processes.

The collaboration between Nominal and AEDC marks a significant milestone in the application of defense technology innovations to testing and evaluation. By integrating Nominal's state-of-the-art analytics platform, AEDC will benefit from improved data exploitation capabilities, allowing for more efficient and accurate testing and validation of critical aerospace systems.

"We are thrilled to partner with AEDC and support their mission leading ground test for the DoD," said Cameron McCord, CEO and co-founder of Nominal. "Our software is designed to streamline complex data analysis processes, providing the AEDC team with the tools they need to accelerate development cycles and ensure the highest levels of performance and accuracy."

AEDC is a critical national resource that contributes to the development of and evaluation of systems for some of the nation’s most needed aerospace programs. Integrating Nominal's analytics software will enhance AEDC's ability to conduct rigorous tests and obtain actionable insights, ultimately contributing to advancing cutting-edge air- and space-borne technologies. This partnership is in line with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and AFWERX’s goals to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) processes and improve the experience for small businesses.

Nathan Diller, a champion of defense innovation and former Air Force leader, Congressional staffer, and test pilot, commented: "Complex system-of-system defense technologies are going to require new, innovative approaches to data collection and analysis. Nominal is leading the way in meeting that challenge by advancing innovative testing and evaluation capability to accelerate development at a critical moment."

For more information about Nominal and its commitment to supporting the industrial hardware revolution, please visit http://nominal.io.

About Nominal

Nominal is a cutting-edge technology company specializing in the rapid and accurate review of test data and the validation of critical systems. By developing comprehensive data analysis platforms for engineering teams, Nominal enables faster, more reliable testing and validation processes. Nominal is committed to supporting the defense and aerospace sectors with innovative solutions that drive efficiency and performance.

About AEDC

The Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) provides developmental test and evaluation capabilities to meet the demands of the National Defense Strategy. AEDC is one of three wing-level organizations within the Air Force Test Center (AFTC), which is one of six centers within the Air Force Materiel Command. Read more at: www.arnold.af.mil.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,200 new contracts worth more than $4.7 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.