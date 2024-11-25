Kyriba and Riyadh Air Forge Partnership to Revolutionize Treasury Management in the Aviation Sector

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyriba, a global leader in liquidity performance, announced a partnership with Riyadh Air, the new premium international airline owned by PIF. The partnership will enable Riyadh Air to automate and streamline its treasury management processes, laying the foundation for efficient and scalable financial operations as it embarks on a significant growth journey within the aviation sector.

Through Kyriba’s end-to-end SaaS treasury management solution, Riyadh Air will leverage advanced AI, machine learning, and API capabilities to gain full control over financial operations, strengthen bank relationships, and enhance decision-making processes. As Riyadh Air scales its operations to meet the growing demands of Saudi Arabia and global aviation markets, this partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and global leadership in the industry.

Kyriba’s robust treasury automation platform provides Riyadh Air with the tools needed to navigate and optimize its financial operations at scale, marking a pivotal step in its growth journey.

The integration of Kyriba’s AI-driven treasury solution will bring advanced automation to Riyadh Air’s financial processes, reducing manual tasks, improving cash visibility, and enabling precise financial forecasting. This technology empowers Riyadh Air with enhanced control over its financial operations, contributing to increased efficiency and improved bank relationship management.

This partnership highlights Kyriba’s capacity to support large-scale, complex organizations, reinforcing its leadership in treasury and finance automation. By setting a new benchmark for treasury management in the aviation sector, Kyriba and Riyadh Air are driving innovation and encouraging other organizations to embrace similar technology transformations.

Amer Chebaro, Sales Leader, CEMEA, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Riyadh Air, a visionary leader in the Middle Eastern aviation industry. This collaboration showcases Kyriba’s strength in delivering comprehensive, scalable solutions that meet the demands of high-growth organizations. Together, we’re advancing treasury management standards in the aviation industry, providing Riyadh Air with the tools needed to achieve their ambitious goals.”

Daniel Tromans, Group Treasurer, Riyadh Air, said, “As Riyadh Air continues to expand and transform the aviation landscape, automating our treasury management process is a critical milestone. Kyriba’s advanced technology and deep expertise in financial automation provide us with the capabilities to enhance efficiency and deliver on our vision of global leadership in aviation.”

Through this collaboration, Riyadh Air is well-positioned to handle the complexity of large-scale financial operations as it pursues its growth objectives. Kyriba’s solution is designed to ensure seamless integration with Riyadh Air’s ecosystem, utilizing embedded bank connectivity and API integration to provide real-time insights and improved decision support.

About Kyriba Corp.

Kyriba is a global leader in liquidity performance that empowers CFOs, Treasurers and IT leaders to connect, protect, forecast and optimize their liquidity. As a secure and scalable SaaS solution, Kyriba brings intelligence and financial automation that enables companies and banks of all sizes to improve their financial performance and increase operational efficiency. Kyriba’s real-time data and AI-empowered tools empower its close to 3,000 customers worldwide to quantify exposures, project cash and liquidity, and take action to protect balance sheets, income statements and cash flows. Kyriba manages more than 3 billion bank transactions and $15 trillion in payments annually and gives customers complete visibility and actionability, so they can optimize and fully harness liquidity across the enterprise and outperform their business strategy.

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air, a PIF company, is a world-class airline. Launched in March 2023, the airline will be a digitally led, full-service airline that adopts the best global sustainability and safety practices across its advanced fleet of aircraft. Riyadh Air will equip its aircraft with the most advanced, state-of-the-art features with innovative, best-in-class cabin interiors and experiences, including next generation digital in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity solutions. Riyadh Air will connect guests to over 100 destinations around the world by 2030 through offering an exceptional guest experience with an authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart.