Perfect Corp. and Holidermie Partner to Transform In-Store Skincare with Cutting-Edge AI at Iconic Parisian Destinations

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), a global leader in AI and AR-powered beauty tech solutions, today announced its collaboration with Holidermie, the renowned French skincare brand celebrated for its holistic and science-driven approach to beauty. This partnership integrates Perfect Corp.’s dermatologist-verified Skincare Pro AI Skin Analysis into Holidermie’s flagship retail locations, redefining the in-store beauty experience.

Customers can now enjoy personalized skincare consultations powered by AI technology, with the rollout including one iPad at Holidermie’s flagship store which will open at 102 rue de Turenne, Paris 3rd district and three iPads in Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche, one of Paris’ most prestigious department stores. The initiative offers customers a scientifically advanced, interactive experience that elevates skincare decisions with precision and confidence.

Science and AI-Powered Skincare Pro: Transforming Skincare and Retail Experiences

This collaboration brings Perfect Corp.’s AI expertise to Holidermie’s retail spaces, providing customers with a new level of personalized skincare recommendations. The AI platform evaluates six key skin health indicators—including hydration, wrinkles, dark circles, acne, radiance & firmness —delivering precise, high-resolution skin assessments.

“With the Skincare Pro AI Skin Analysis, we’re introducing a transformative level of precision and personalization to the skincare shopping experience, especially in Paris’ iconic retail hubs,” said Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp. “Our partnership with Holidermie embodies our commitment to combining cutting-edge technology with science-backed solutions to enhance the customer journey.”

A Personalized, Data-Driven Approach to Skincare

Holidermie’s dedication to holistic, science-driven skincare is perfectly complemented by this partnership. By embedding AI-enabled devices at key locations, customers receive real-time, tailored recommendations based on their unique skin profiles, enhancing the brand’s commitment to deliver beauty from the inside out.

“This collaboration with Perfect Corp. brings leading AI skin technology to our Paris customers, empowering them to make informed choices that blend cutting-edge innovation with holistic wellness.”, Mélanie Huynd, founder of Holidermie.

Experience AI-Powered Skincare Pro Skin Analysis at Holidermie’s Paris Locations

Book your consultation in the treatment & relaxation flagship store :

Boutique Holidermie (which will open on December 4th,2024)

102 rue de Turenne, 75003 Paris

Reservations: +33 7 86 40 19 67

Or visit :

Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche

Beauty Space, 1st Floor

24 Rue de Sèvres, 75007 Paris

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) leverages ‘Beautiful AI’ innovations to make our world more beautiful. As a pioneer and leader in the space, Perfect Corp. works with over 650 partners around the globe to empower brands to embrace the digital-first world by transforming shopping journeys through digital tech innovations. Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions delivers synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys through hyper-realistic virtual try-ons, AI-powered skin analyses, personalized product recommendation tools and many more Beautiful AI innovations.

About Holidermie

What if applying a cream was no longer enough? For us, beauty is a holistic concept. We envision beauty through nutrition, physical activity, and even self-massage with the goal of achieving physical and mental well-being. We believe that being beautiful also involves letting go, having a positive relationship with oneself, and embracing our bodies.

Our Inside & Out*range is built around personalized rituals that combine cosmetic treatments, dietary supplements, and beauty tools. And because aging is not about passively accepting it, our routines specifically target cellular oxidation, which contributes to the accelerated aging process of the skin.

At Holidermie, our mission is to accompany you in your daily life with empathy and kindness, becoming the beauty accomplice of your life moments. Our desire? To make beauty Inside & Out* simple and accessible to everyone.