Maverick Medical AI, NewVue.ai, and RADPAIR Announce Strategic Integration to Reduce Burnout and Optimize Financial Performance

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maverick Medical AI, NewVue.ai, and RADPAIR, leaders in AI-driven healthcare solutions, are excited to announce a strategic partnership to optimize radiology workflows, reporting, and revenue cycle management (RCM). This collaboration will debut at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2024 conference in Chicago from December 1-6.

This innovative integration brings together Maverick CodePilot™, a Real-Time Autonomous Medical Coding platform, NewVue.ai’s EmpowerSuite radiology platform, and RADPAIR’s generative AI reporting capabilities. By embedding real-time RCM assessments directly into the radiologist’s workflow and providing automated report generation, the solution empowers radiologists to focus on patient care while ensuring optimized financial performance and increased efficiency.

“The collaboration with NewVue and RADPAIR allows us to expand the boundaries of real-time, AI-driven coding and RCM optimization in radiology,” said Yossi Shahak, CEO of Maverick Medical AI. “Healthcare providers are continually looking to improve revenue cycle optimization or efficiency and reduce billing errors. This integrated solution enables radiologists to optimize billing instantly, minimizing addendum requirements and operational delays. We’re thrilled to showcase this transformative approach at RSNA.”

Kyle Lawton, CEO of NewVue.ai, emphasized the workflow benefits: “Our integration with Maverick and RADPAIR’s solutions redefines what radiologists can achieve daily. By consolidating clinical data, AI-driven coding, and advanced reporting into one cockpit, radiologists can complete tasks without disruption, addressing potential billing issues in real time without sacrificing focus on patient care.”

Avez Rizvi, CEO of RADPAIR, added, “RADPAIR is redefining the landscape of radiology by harnessing the latest advancements in generative AI technology. Through our collaboration with Maverick and NewVue, radiologists can seamlessly transition from image interpretation to report generation within a unified workflow, optimizing efficiency and allowing them to prioritize patient care.”

Radiologists using this integration will benefit from real-time notifications identifying missing documentation, non-compliant ICD codes, or medical necessity gaps—alerting them directly in their workspace. The integration provides actionable insights as reports are generated, significantly reducing revenue-impacting errors while improving compliance.

The solution will be showcased at the RSNA conference, with live demonstrations at both Maverick Medical AI’s (Booth #5644) and NewVue.ai’s (Booth #3751). The companies will present use cases demonstrating how this integration improves radiology workflows and financial outcomes in real time.

Key Integration Benefits:

Real-Time RCM Validation: Maverick CodePilot automatically identifies coding discrepancies and alerts radiologists during report creation, suggesting relevant text to streamline report completion.

Maverick CodePilot automatically identifies coding discrepancies and alerts radiologists during report creation, suggesting relevant text to streamline report completion. Seamless Workflow Integration: Radiologists can continue clinical tasks while RCM insights run in the background, reducing errors and optimizing billing.

Radiologists can continue clinical tasks while RCM insights run in the background, reducing errors and optimizing billing. Reduction in Physician Burnout: The integration eliminates the need for lengthy addendums after initial report submission, easing radiologist workloads.

The integration eliminates the need for lengthy addendums after initial report submission, easing radiologist workloads. Combined Expertise: The collaboration leverages each company’s strengths, integrating clinical workflow orchestration, revenue optimization, and AI-driven reporting into a single, streamlined process.

About NewVue.ai

NewVue.ai provides innovative AI-powered workflow orchestration and reporting tools for radiology practices. EmpowerSuite, the company’s flagship product, transforms the radiology reading experience by consolidating clinical information, AI outputs, and third-party integrations into a single, intuitive interface. Streamlining workflows, NewVue.ai helps radiology practices achieve greater clinical accuracy and operational efficiency. For more information, visit NewVue.ai.

About RADPAIR

RADPAIR is a pioneering platform in radiology, leveraging cutting-edge generative AI technology to streamline radiology report generation. RADPAIR offers a web-based, user-friendly solution designed to redefine radiology reporting, enhancing both efficiency and quality of patient care. The platform is committed to data security, HIPAA compliance, and automation, positioning RADPAIR at the forefront of clinical AI innovation in radiology. Visit RADPAIR.com for more information.

About Maverick Medical AI

Maverick Medical AI is a leading provider of real-time healthcare technology solutions that Maverick Medical AI revolutionizes medical coding for healthcare providers with its AI-powered real-time Autonomous Medical Coding platform. By combining in-depth knowledge of medical coding with deep learning AI models, Maverick’s platform autonomously analyzes clinical notes and reports to generate accurate medical codes.

We overcome Revenue Cycle challenges by seamlessly integrating Medical Coding operations with Point-of-Care in real-time to optimize reimbursement. Maverick significantly surpasses industry standards with an 85% Direct-to-Bill rate, automating the medical coding process to enhance efficiency, reduce the workload on human coders, and minimize errors. This automation ensures a smoother, more reliable, and consistent revenue cycle process for healthcare providers. Visit www.maverick-ai.com for more information.