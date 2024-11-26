Asana Announces Strategic Partnership with Datacom to Enhance Enterprise Solutions for ANZ Customers

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asana, a leading enterprise work management platform, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Datacom, one of the largest and most trusted IT service providers in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). This collaboration will allow Asana to better support enterprise customers in ANZ, delivering enhanced solutions that empower organisations to achieve their business goals with greater efficiency and transparency.

“We are thrilled about the positive impact this partnership will have on our customers. We anticipate that together we will make a significant impact on helping customers transform the way they operate,” said Jo Gaines, Head of APAC at Asana.

As part of the collaboration, Asana and Datacom will co-host the Asana & Datacom Work Innovation Breakfast in Auckland, tomorrow, on the 27th November. In partnership they’ll bring together business leaders from across New Zealand to explore the future of work, featuring insights on collaborative work management, AI-driven efficiency, and industry best practices.

Asana is excited to leverage Datacom's strength in delivering sustainable solutions for some of Australia and New Zealand’s largest and most successful corporations, particularly those in the Public Sector, Education, and Financial Services industries. As the partnership develops, Asana and Datacom will be rolling out a series of joint initiatives, including dedicated support for implementation, custom enterprise deployments, and localised services to address the specific challenges faced by companies in the region.

"Our partnership with Asana marks an important step forward in delivering impactful solutions tailored to the evolving needs of our ANZ clients. At Datacom, we’re dedicated to empowering businesses and public sector organisations to drive greater efficiency and agility in their digital transformation journeys. With Asana’s robust platform, we’re poised to support our clients in achieving their strategic goals and accelerating their transformation,” said Kristian Lorenzon, General Manager Digital Experience at Datacom.

Asana has always been dedicated to transforming how teams work together, and this partnership will further strengthen its position in the enterprise market across the ANZ region. By combining Asana’s powerful work management platform with Datacom’s deep expertise in IT services, implementation, and support, customers will benefit from a more seamless experience and integrated solutions designed to address the unique needs of enterprises.

