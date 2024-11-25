Summit Financial Continues to Surge Forward with $420M Asset Acquisition in Three Leading Advisory Firms

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Summit Financial (“Summit”), ​​a preeminent investment advisory firm with over 40 years of experience* providing market-leading, multi-family office services that empower financial advisors to accelerate growth, today announced that advisors from three firms—Southeast Financial Group (“SEFG”), Radiance Private Wealth (“Radiance”) and Silvertree Retirement Planning (“Silvertree”)—have joined its network. Summit’s innovative partnership model Summit Growth Partners (“SGP”) has strategically invested in SEFG, Radiance and Silvertree, elevating its total strategic investments to 16 for the year.

These firms can now leverage Summit's expansive network and comprehensive resources, gaining access to a wide range of investment solutions and alternative investments. SEFG, Radiance and Silvertree will benefit from Summit's professional strategy team, which includes in-house attorneys, tax specialists, financial planning experts and investment management strategists. SGP also offers supplemental capital to distinguished firms like these, underscoring its commitment to promoting long-term, collaborative success. With these minority, non-controlling stakes, SEFG, Radiance and Silvertree will retain their original leadership and core teams, supporting continuity and autonomy.

Raleigh, North Carolina-based SEFG, led by founder and president Ed Secrest, CFP®, is dedicated to empowering clients with accessible, customized strategies for planning, growing and safeguarding their wealth. SEFG emphasizes a personalized approach, providing clients with clear, actionable steps to help them reach their financial goals and unlock lifelong value.

“Joining forces with Summit marks a significant milestone for Southeast Financial Group, enabling us to expand and scale efficiently while continuing to provide outstanding service to our valued clients,” said Secrest. “This partnership allows us to draw on Summit’s deep expertise and resources, all dedicated to supporting our clients' financial success.”

Led by founding partners and private wealth advisors Gautam Chhada, CFA® and Randi Engelbrecht, Radiance provides comprehensive wealth management services—including estate planning, financial planning, investments, insurance and business consulting—to address the varied needs of its high-net-worth clients in Connecticut, New Jersey and beyond.

“Summit was the clear partner of choice for Radiance,” said Chhada. “This new chapter enables us to elevate our commitment to exceptional client service, providing the highest level of personalized support and innovative wealth solutions. With Summit’s extensive resources and expertise propelling us forward, we are well-positioned to help our clients achieve their financial goals with confidence.”

Under the leadership of CEO Jason Gilsczynski, CFP®, CPWA®, Silvertree serves the manufacturing industry across Wisconsin, providing private wealth management services to this often overlooked demographic. Silvertree's distinctive approach combines local insights with Summit's national expertise, providing clear, tailored financial solutions that emphasize security and transparency.

Summit offers entrepreneurial, client-centric advisors like SEFG, Radiance and Silvertree an opportunity to align with the firm through partnership options that provide significant flexibility. Affiliate firms gain access to Summit’s full suite of multi-family office-style services, including technology, financial planning, investment management, insurance and operational support. Advisors joining Summit maintain full ownership of their businesses, and those who meet certain criteria are invited to join SGP. Additionally, these advisors have the freedom to choose from multiple custodial providers.

“The strategic integration of SEFG, Radiance, and Silvertree into the Summit family not only amplifies our nationwide footprint but also reinforces our commitment to invest in North Carolina, Wisconsin and the Tri-State area,” said Stan Gregor, CEO of Summit Financial Holdings. "This powerful expansion exemplifies our unwavering commitment to fostering exponential growth and market leadership. By leveraging Summit's unparalleled resources and cutting-edge support systems, these firms are now poised to achieve unprecedented success.”

“We're thrilled to welcome SEFG, Radiance, and Silvertree as pivotal additions to our rapidly expanding Summit Financial network,” said Keith Soltis, ChFC, CLTC, Summit’s director of wealth management. "These partnerships underscore Summit's ongoing commitment to empowering advisors with the resources and tools to service their clients and grow their business. Our robust platform and innovative resources are poised to accelerate their growth trajectories, enabling these exceptional teams to not only thrive but to redefine excellence in wealth management.”

A 2024 Forbes|SHOOK and Barron’s Top 100 RIA Firm, Summit remains committed to its founding principles of independence and powerful financial planning. Interested advisors and firm leaders can learn more about Summit’s all-inclusive platform of fully integrated industry-leading services, thought leaders and innovative technology—known as the SummitVantage™—at summitfinancial.com.

ABOUT SUMMIT FINANCIAL

As an independent financial services firm with legacy business from its predecessor going back over 40 years*, Summit and its affiliates are proud to continue their vision of guiding clients toward financial success by aligning extensive experience with a forward-thinking philosophy, adapting to industry changes for the sake of best serving our clients now and well into the future. With customized, holistic, and hands-on advice, we help turn life’s aspirations into success stories. Our financial advice focuses on individual needs and values, not industry norms.

*Summit Financial, LLC, a SEC Registered Investment Adviser established November 2018, is the successor firm to Summit Equities, Inc. (registered with the SEC in 1991) and Summit Financial Resources, Inc. (registered with the SEC in 1983) for all of their investment advisory and financial planning business.

Source: Forbes|SHOOK (October 2024) America’s Top RIA Firms. Barron's 2024 Top RIA Firms (October 2024). Rankings were determined based on an evaluation process conducted by Forbes|SHOOK (Oct. 2023-Oct. 2024) and Barron’s (Data as of 3/31/2024). Summit Financial, LLC, did not pay a fee to obtain or use these rankings.