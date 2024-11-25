REPLY: Sagepath Reply Enhances Consumer Checking Onboarding Experience for SouthState

Through a personalised, multi-channel journey, SouthState Bank expertly delivered a compelling onboarding experience for new customers, with the help of Sagepath Reply. (Photo: Business Wire)

Through a personalised, multi-channel journey, SouthState Bank expertly delivered a compelling onboarding experience for new customers, with the help of Sagepath Reply. (Photo: Business Wire)

TURIN, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sagepath Reply, a digital experience agency within the Reply network, has successfully partnered with SouthState Bank to enhance its consumer checking onboarding experience. By delivering a personalized, multi-channel journey, Sagepath Reply helped SouthState guide new customers through essential onboarding activities while introducing them to additional products and services.

SouthState Bank, that serves over one million customers across the southeastern United States, sought to create a cohesive, personalized onboarding experience that would offer clear, guided steps for new customers, helping them navigate key activities such as downloading the mobile app, enrolling in eStatements and online banking, setting up a digital wallet, and subscribing to account alerts. To achieve this goal, SouthState turned to Sagepath Reply for their expertise in designing customer-centric digital experiences.

Sagepath Reply created a personalized, multi-channel onboarding journey using Salesforce and Kentico. This solution included custom emails, SMS reminders, a central landing page for onboarding activities, and personalized hero images to enhance user experience. The new onboarding process resulted in higher customer engagement, with email click-through rates exceeding industry averages, a 53% increase in journey activities, and a 24% SMS click-through rate, 15% above industry standards.

Missy Power, Director of Digital Marketing at SouthState Bank shared, "Sagepath Reply elevated our onboarding journey, creating a smooth and personalized start for our new customers. We've seen a remarkable boost in engagement thanks to their expertise."

The enhanced journey not only helped new customers complete essential onboarding tasks but also successfully introduced them to additional products and services, leading to a more comprehensive and enjoyable onboarding experience.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specializes in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialized companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

Sagepath Reply

Sagepath Reply is a leading digital experience agency, specializing in delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions that drive engagement and business growth. As part of the Reply network, Sagepath Reply combines technical expertise with creative strategies to help companies succeed in the digital age. https://sagepath-reply.com/

SouthState Bank

SouthState Bank, a subsidiary of SouthState Corporation, serves over one million customers across Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia. As a nationally chartered bank, SouthState provides a wide range of financial services and products to its customers, with a focus on personalized, community-oriented banking. www.southstatebank.com/