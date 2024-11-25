Albion College Becomes First School to Offer All Students, Faculty, Staff, and Alumni Free Skills Development Courses and Test Prep for Graduate-Level Admissions Exams Through Partnership with Kaplan

ALBION, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Albion College, the top liberal arts school in the Midwest and ranked first in the state for providing an excellent student experience and social mobility for its graduates, both per The Wall Street Journal, announced today that a new partnership with global educational services provider Kaplan is now providing all of its students, faculty, staff, and alumni with free test prep courses for graduate-level admissions exams, including the GRE®, GMAT®, LSAT®, and MCAT®. Additionally, they will have access to a suite of skills-development courses that they can take for free with Kaplan, on topics ranging from career readiness to data literacy.

By investing in Kaplan’s All Access License, colleges and universities can help their students and others prepare for a variety of high-stakes admissions and licensing exams that they need to score well on to reach their ultimate professional goals—with zero out-of-pocket costs for students—in addition to taking courses to hone skills that will help them succeed in the workplace. Albion College is Kaplan’s latest All Access License partner, joining Xavier University of Louisiana, Howard University, Delaware State University, Fisk University, Hampton University, Spelman College, Cleveland State University, and Syracuse University College of Law, among others. Unique to the Albion partnership is that it’s Kaplan’s first All Access License partner to extend these free offerings to not only current students, but also to alumni, faculty, and staff.

Lisa Lewis, provost and professor of chemistry at Albion College, said:

“At Albion College, we are dedicated to fostering an environment where every member of our community—students, faculty, staff, and alumni—has the resources and opportunities to succeed and grow. Through our partnership with Kaplan, we’re thrilled to offer free access to top-tier test preparation, micro-credentials, and licensure programs. This initiative reinforces our commitment to student success and lifelong learning, equipping all members of the Albion community with tools that support their academic and professional journeys long after graduation.”

Kimberly Kelly, executive director of university partnerships, Kaplan, said:

“Kaplan’s All Access License breaks down barriers and creates opportunities for students to excel on key exams, gain entry to top graduate programs, and launch successful careers. In making this forward-thinking investment, Albion College is providing its students, alumni, faculty, and staff with a transformative educational experience, and we're excited to collaborate with the school's administration to help them achieve their goals. As an All Access License partner, Albion is showing a long-term commitment to everyone at the school, recognizing their potential as future leaders across industries like business, law, and medicine, among many others. We can't wait to welcome them into our classes and support them on their career and academic journeys."

About Albion College

Founded in 1835, Albion College is one of the original chartered institutions of higher education in Michigan and recognized as the state’s top liberal arts college by the Wall Street Journal/College Pulse rankings. Albion College offers a highly applied liberal arts education within a welcoming residential community that prioritizes belonging, faculty engagement, and student success. Students explore a broad curriculum, with no waitlists for majors, and have opportunities for dual degrees, internships, paid work, off-campus study, and grant-funded research. Albion’s renowned institutes and centers provide focused career support to students pursuing careers in business and management, public policy and service, health sciences, sustainability, education, and social change. Albion’s Prentiss M. Brown Honors Program emphasizes critical thinking and community building through small classes and social events. With 24 varsity sports teams in the NCAA Division III and over 100 student organizations, Albion provides a vibrant student life. Nestled on the Kalamazoo River and surrounded by forested acres, Albion’s campus is just minutes from a charming downtown and offers convenient access to nearby cities and major transportation hubs. For more information, visit www.albion.edu.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions help students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retainment, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, our thousands of employees working in 27 countries/regions continue Stanley’s mission as they serve about 1.2 million students and professionals, 15,000 corporate clients, and 3,300 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at kaplan.com.

