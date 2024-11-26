Echo and Russell Westbrook Enterprises (RWE) Announce Significant Eight-Figure Investment to Launch Unique Sports & Entertainment Platform in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Russell Westbrook, NBA MVP, Entrepreneur, fashion icon, and global ambassador has joined forces with Christian Kanady, Founding Partner of Echo, a multi-strategy investment firm, on an eight-figure investment platform to energize Oklahoma City’s sports and entertainment industries. Through Russell Westbrook Enterprises (RWE)’s anchor investment in Echo’s Sports & Entertainment platform, Westbrook and Kanady will focus on opportunities that are authentic and purpose-driven.

Westbrook’s “Profit with a Purpose” and Echo’s “Connective Capital” investment philosophies underscore a shared commitment to financial returns alongside lasting, sustainable community impact. RWE’s partnership with Echo’s Sports & Entertainment platform includes:

OKC's Professional Soccer Club – Echo's majority ownership of OKC Energy FC highlights its commitment to community-driven sports initiatives. Echo has brought on industry veteran Court Jeske to spearhead the club and the new multipurpose stadium that will be built as a home for both women's and men's soccer as well as high-profile concerts and other entertainment activities and events. Through the OKC for Soccer | OKC es Fútbol initiative, Echo is building a club that authentically represents Oklahoma's communities, promoting inclusivity and fostering an enthusiastic, engaged fan base.





Central to this sports & entertainment investment is the future multipurpose stadium project to open in spring 2027 as part of MAPS 4 – Oklahoma City's publicly funded initiative to enhance quality of life. This world-class facility will be operated by OKC's pro soccer club. Surrounding the stadium is a 40 plus- acre real estate development project aimed at establishing a vibrant entertainment district led by Echo and Robinson Park. This development will seamlessly integrate retail, dining, and community spaces, creating an engaging environment for both residents and visitors. The site's strategic location and design will create new job opportunities, stimulate tourism, and enhance Oklahoma City's reputation as a dynamic cultural and recreational destination. Film Production, Sound Stages, and Workforce Development – Oklahoma City is emerging as a hub for film, television, and production, supported by investments in state-of-the-art sound stages and production facilities designed to attract major productions. These investments are fostering a growing entertainment ecosystem, creating regional job opportunities, and developing a skilled local workforce. By positioning Oklahoma City as a sought-after destination for content creation in the central United States, the city is cementing its role in the evolving entertainment industry.

Russell Westbrook, CEO of RWE said: "My time with the OKC Thunder shaped so much of who I am, so becoming Christian’s partner and investing in the city’s continued growth is not only exciting personally, but Echo’s Sports and Entertainment vertical is unlike anything else I’ve seen in the space. The opportunity to collaborate on a shared vision—combining the long-term, purpose-driven work I’m developing at RWE with what Christian is building at Echo and Connective Capital—is something I’m incredibly proud to bring to my entire platform."

Christian Kanady, Founding Partner of Echo said: "Having Russ and his brand involved with Echo in OKC is truly a game-changer. Russell Westbrook is not only a future Hall of Famer, but also a global icon—dominating the court, walking the runways in Paris, and making a meaningful impact through his Why Not? Foundation. We have a strong conviction in a differentiated investment opportunity in sports, and I’m excited to continue building something extraordinary with Russ, Donnell, and the entire Westbrook team."

Donnell Beverly Jr, President of RWE said: "Echo's experience of deploying institutional capital across multiple industry sectors for more than a decade, while promoting thoughtful community development, jobs and education, is the most unique platform we’ve seen that also encompasses RWE’s ‘Profit with a Purpose’ remit. When we discovered that Christian was leading a fresh, innovative approach to investing in sports with soccer and entertainment with soundstages, our response was an immediate and enthusiastic 'yes.'"

About Russell Westbrook Enterprises

Russell Westbrook Enterprises (RWE) is an impact focus organization that bridges Russell Westbrook's influence in sports, culture, and business with strategic economic development. RWE leverages its multifaceted platforms to align profitability with purpose, focusing on delivering innovative solutions in digital media, consumer goods, and technology. By investing in scalable initiatives that drive growth in underrepresented communities, RWE offers products, services, and resources that create employment opportunities and amplify brand impact. Through a combination of capital infusion, strategic partnerships, and community-centric initiatives, RWE serves as a catalyst for both social change and business success, helping some of the world’s leading brands achieve their goals while fostering deeper connections with multicultural audiences.

About Echo

Founded by Christian Kanady in 2010 and headquartered in the iconic Ziggurat building overlooking Kerr Park in downtown Oklahoma City, Echo is a multi-strategy investment firm committed to revitalizing American industries. Echo strategically blends investments across energy, life sciences, national security, and media & entertainment, with notable investments in local enterprises such as Wheeler Bio. The firm’s holdings include landmark commercial properties, a significant oil and gas royalty portfolio, and majority ownership in OKC’s professional soccer club. Echo is dedicated to fostering innovation and driving exceptional financial and social returns.