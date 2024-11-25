VEEA and MARQUEE Wireless Announce a Strategic Partnership that Extends Cellular Networks with Groundbreaking Smart City and Smart Energy Applications

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MARQUEE Wireless Inc., a company specializing in integration and deployment of cellular, IoT and edge computing technologies for cellular networks and Smart Cities, and Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA), a pioneer in hyperconverged Multiaccess Edge Computing (MEC) with AI-driven cybersecurity and edge solutions, announced a partnership for a visionary initiative to roll out a transformative solution based on MARQUEE’s patented SMARTCELL™ platform supported by Veea’s Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) to accelerate the introduction of MEC solutions with Edge AI as an extension of cellular network infrastructure.

"It is a pleasure to work with the Veea team to extend the capabilities of our revolutionary, modular SMARTCELL™ platform for cellular networks and Smart Cities with IoT, Mobile-Edge computing and AI," said Dimitrios Lalos, MARQUEE’s founder and CEO. "The MARQUEE team is pioneering advancements in the deployment of cellular solutions enhanced with innovative, fully patented technology. Our combined knowledge, expertise and products will make its mark for the cellular industry together with Veea’s first-of-a-kind technologies in AI-driven cybersecure connectivity with network slicing to protect the Smart City endpoints at the edge, and preserve data privacy by processing raw data for innovative applications with Edge AI locally in SMARTCELLs with process automation and energy monitoring for sustainable and efficient urban centers."

MARQUEE offers comprehensive, turnkey SMARTCELL deployments that extend cellular network coverage for mobile network operators with edge-cloud managed value-added services. The SMARTCELL™ provides the wireless carriers unprecedented flexibility blended with innovative, aesthetically pleasing, ergonomic solutions such as modularity, digital displays with contextual advertising, EV charging stations, kiosks and surveillance cameras enabling the deployment of Cellular MACRO, MINI-MACRO, and MOBILE EDGE sites enhanced with Smart City and IoT Solutions into America’s main streets. MARQUEE has contractual agreements with AT&T and Verizon for deployment of SMARTCELL in urban centers. The SMARTCELL™ platform offers more capacity and coverage as compared with Small Cell poles because of the large space availability inside the platform, which among others makes deployment of advanced antennas for massive MIMO with a large number of antenna elements for beamforming in urban centers more practical.

“We are most excited to be partnering with MARQUEE Wireless in its implementation of a cybersecure hyperconverged MEC platform with Edge AI for Smart Cities with a highly innovative usage-based business model for datafication-to-monetization of contextual edge data collected through MARQUEE’s SMARTCELLs,” stated Allen Salmasi, co-founder and CEO of Veea. “The notion of a cellular network extended with Edge AI-driven applications is truly revolutionary as it ultimately can allow the cellular industry to capitalize on a range of Smart City edge-managed applications including a wide range of subscription-based Wi-Fi and IoT services with cybersecurity and very low latency.”

Veea’s full-stack MEC middleware enables DePIN architecture, supporting Web3 protocols with Veea’s vTBA™-based cybersecure peer-to-peer networking, blockchain technology, and decentralized data storage, together with applications that benefit from federated learning for inferencing and training of mobile-edge “Contextual AI” models together with network slicing over 5G networks. Honeywell Tridium’s Niagara Building Management System (BMS), providing for a SaaS offering of energy monitoring and management with process automation, is an example of such an edge-managed application running on VeeaHub products with Edge AI, which enables data collection, real-time monitoring, and advanced analytics to provide insights into energy usage patterns, enabling informed decision-making and targeted interventions for renewable energy solutions, energy storage systems, smart lighting, smart grids, energy-efficient buildings, EV chargers, and others. Smart cities, served by cellular networks and the combined capabilities of Veea Edge Platform and SMARTCELL, can leverage automation and advanced energy management systems to optimize energy usage, minimize its carbon footprint, and ultimately strive towards a Net Zero emissions goal, by utilizing data-driven insights to control and regulate energy consumption across different urban sectors such as public infrastructure, transportation, and commercial buildings.

About Marquee

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chicago, MARQUEE offers solutions for Cellular and Smart City deployments with available fully permitted locations with innovative, aesthetically pleasing, ergonomic platforms. The patented SMARTCELL™ platform features unprecedented availability of space in a very small footprint to deploy LTE/5G MACRO/mini-MACRO sites into a single modular structure. Presently MARQUEE has under management over 26,000 locations in the US. The Company partners with public entities, private businesses, big box stores, fast food restaurants, Malls, Gas Stations, MDUs, cities and municipalities among others. MARQUEE obtains permits, construct utilities and custom configures the SMARTCELL™ as requested by the Cellular Carrier. For more information, visit marqueewireless.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Veea

Veea® makes living and working at the edge simpler and more secure. Veea has unified multi-tenant computing, multiaccess multiprotocol communications, edge storage and cybersecurity solutions through fully integrated cloud- and edge-managed products. Veea’s pioneering Multiaccess Edge Computing (MEC) product, developed from the ground up in several compact form factors, brings together the functionality typically provided for through any combination of servers, Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices, routers, firewalls, Wi-Fi Access Points (APs), IoT gateways, 4G or 5G wireless access, and Cloud Computing (CC) by means of multiple hardware, software and systems integrated and maintained by IT/OT professionals. Veea Edge Platform offers application responsiveness, bolsters cybersecurity, data privacy and context awareness, and lowers data transport costs as well as total cost of ownership, while providing for easy installation, operations, monitoring and maintenance of edge networks.

At the heart of VeeaHub products resides a Linux server with a full-stack virtualized software environment for cloud-native applications that run in Secured DockerTM containers, with a high degree of user data and application isolation, Software Defined Networking (SDN), Network Function Virtualization (NFV) and cybersecurity, delivering hyperconverged networking that extends 5G network slicing with cellular-like network-managed Wi-Fi and IoT devices over a connectivity and computing mesh network. The fully integrated turnkey solution offers end-to-end cloud management of devices, applications and services with Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and, optionally, a highly simplified plug and play 5G-based Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) offering. Veea Developer Portal and development tools provide for rapid development of edge applications, optionally, with Edge AI. Veea was formed in 2014 and is headquartered in New York City with a rich history of major innovations in the development of advanced networking, wireless and computing technologies, along with over 103 granted and 33 pending patents in key aspects of hyperconverged edge computing technologies. For more information, visit veea.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.