AB InBev Becomes Official Beer Partner of FIFA Club World Cup 2025™​

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AB InBev (Euronext: ABI) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE: ANH) (NYSE: BUD), the world’s leading brewer, has extended its nearly 40-year partnership with FIFA to include the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ taking place in the United States from June 15th to July 13th. AB InBev is also a sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2026™, which will be jointly hosted by 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The expanded partnership reinforces the brewer’s megabrand and mega platform strategy by connecting beer with global events that consumers love. Megabrands Budweiser and Michelob ULTRA will lead the partnership complemented with local brands in select markets.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “AB InBev has been an iconic sponsor of our events for almost 40 years, and today we are excited to see them come on board as a partner of the new FIFA Club World Cup. We are embarking on a journey that will redefine club football and create a new global tournament. With AB InBev’s brands, we are creating unforgettable moments for football fans around the world.”

“Our brands are at the heart of meaningful cultural moments and iconic sporting events,” said AB InBev CEO, Michel Doukeris. “This partnership with the FIFA Club World Cup continues our legacy of bringing beer and sports together for fans around the world, creating more moments of celebration and cheers. We look forward to activating this first-of-its-kind tournament next summer in partnership with FIFA.”​

The upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ will gather 32 of the world’s best football clubs for a month-long celebration across 11 US Host Cities. As part of the multi-faceted agreement, AB InBev will create unique brand experiences across participating countries, deliver the “Player of the Match Award,” and amplify memorable moments from the tournament for fans of legal drinking age.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev

