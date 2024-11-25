Sagewind Capital Announces Majority Investment in Aechelon Technology

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sagewind Capital LLC (“Sagewind”), a government technology-focused U.S. private equity firm with offices in New York City and the Washington, DC area, announced today a majority investment in Aechelon Technology, Inc. (“Aechelon” or the “Company”). Aechelon is a premier provider of image generation software and complex databases enabling live-virtual-constructive training, mission rehearsal, sensor exploitation and command and control for full-flight aircraft simulators that train pilots across the U.S. Department of Defense (“DoD”).

Founded in 1998 and based in San Francisco, Aechelon is a trusted partner for government agencies, defense prime contractors, and DoD agencies. The Company aims to set a new standard in immersive visualization, enhancing training and safety outcomes through exceptional image quality and industry-leading system performance. Aechelon leverages cutting-edge hardware, software technologies, machine learning and computer vision to build advanced visual solutions.

Raj Kanodia, Managing Director of Sagewind Capital, said, “ In today’s environment, the importance of training and readiness is at an all-time high. As the demand for immersive simulation products grows, Aechelon is uniquely positioned to lead the way with its visualization capabilities. We are proud to partner with Nacho and his team to support mission-critical military training.”

Ignacio (Nacho) Sanz-Pastor, CEO of Aechelon, said, “ We are thrilled to join forces with the Sagewind team, one of the leading investors in the defense industry. Their expertise will enable us to scale our operations and achieve transformative growth. This is an exciting new chapter for our company, employees, and customers.”

Aechelon is Sagewind’s eighth platform investment in the government technology sector.

About Aechelon Technology

Aechelon Technology, Inc. is focused on image and data generation products for visual simulation and visualization, and is a leading provider of real-time computer graphics solutions for training, simulation and visualization for defense and commercial applications. The Company specializes in COTS-based, high-resolution, multi-channel, geo-specific image generators, out-the-window (OTW) displays, and correlated worldwide sensor databases, along with comprehensive integration services. Aechelon Technology is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA. Please visit www.aechelon.com for more information.

About Sagewind Capital

Sagewind Capital LLC, a U.S. company, is a government technology focused private equity firm with offices in both New York City and the Washington, DC area. Sagewind seeks to partner with exceptional management teams and focuses on significant capital appreciation by helping businesses grow organically and through strategic acquisitions. The firm is focused on long-term capital appreciation and has the flexibility to own businesses for extended periods. For more information please visit www.sagewindcapital.com.