Liftech Elevator Partners with Axxiom Elevator

When visionary entrepreneurs Daniel Simon and Michael Perkins founded Liftech Elevator Service in 2003, they embarked on a mission to redefine the Southern California elevator industry. Over this 21-year period, Liftech has emerged as a dominant force in the U.S. independent elevator market, securing a substantial share of the maintenance, repair, and modernization business in the Southern California region. This remarkable growth is a testament to the unwavering dedication and innovative spirit of its founders. Together they decided to find a partner that would have the same dedication to customer service and the highest levels of performance, and they found this partnership with Axxiom Elevator.

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint in California by acquiring Liftech and its talented team of industry professionals," said Jeremy Metzger, CEO of Axxiom Elevator. "With Dan and Mike's exceptional leadership, and the incredible team they have been able to build, we are confident in our ability to continue driving profitable growth and delivering exceptional service to our customers. By welcoming over 90 new employees to the Axxiom family, we are excited to strengthen our position as a leading provider of elevator solutions."

About Liftech Elevator:

Founded on a commitment to customer satisfaction, Liftech Elevator, established in 2003 by industry pioneers Dan Simon and Mike Perkins, has become a trusted partner for businesses throughout Southern California with a team of skilled technicians delivering reliable and efficient elevator services, ensuring optimal performance and safety.

About Axxiom Elevator:

Axxiom Elevator is a rapidly expanding independent elevator services company doing business across Arizona, California, Florida, and the Washington D.C. area. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services including Maintenance, Repair, New Installation and Modernization.

About Lift Business Advisors:

Lift Business Advisors, Inc. specializes in Mergers & Acquisitions for independent elevator contractors and elevator industry suppliers. Lift Business Advisors, Inc has represented the sellers of more than 130 elevator industry businesses exceeding $400,000,000 in total purchase price. Lift Business Advisors, Inc. is a member of the National Association of Elevator Contractors (NAEC), the Canadian Elevator Contractors Association (CECA) and the NACVA.