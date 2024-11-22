AM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Gleaner Life Insurance Society; Maintains Under Review With Developing Implications Status on Credit Ratings

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bbb” (Good) from “bbb+” (Good) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) of Gleaner Life Insurance Society (Gleaner) (Adrian, MI). AM Best also has maintained the under review with developing implications status for these Credit Ratings (ratings).

The ratings reflect Gleaner’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM).

Gleaner was initially placed under review and downgraded based on the company’s ERM assessment on May 31, 2024. The company is in the process of updating several governance policies and practices. Gleaner refiled its year-end 2023 statutory financial statements and filed unaudited first-quarter financial statements in June 2024. The refiled year-end 2023 financial statements show a net loss of $2.2 million, which represents a decline of nearly $3.1 million from the originally reported net gain of $886,000. Gleaner since has reported a net loss of $2.1 million through the third quarter of 2024, which is a continuation of reported losses since 2021.

Gleaner has entered into a coinsurance agreement with Heritage Life Insurance Company to reinsure a block of fixed deferred annuities issued from September 2022 through April 2024. This transaction was effective in October 2024. Following a collaboration with the state regulator, policyholders were given several options on how to handle their annuity policy following the agreement with Heritage. The annuity block reinsures policies with nine-year interest rate guarantees. Gleaner has completed the transaction to remove the risks off the balance sheet.

The ratings are expected to remain under review with developing implications until AM Best is able to assess year-end 2024 financial results. AM Best expects that Gleaner will continue to maintain a very strong balance sheet strength, while improving its operating results. AM Best will continue to monitor the company’s operating performance and the revisions to its ERM program governance.

