AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of LIA Holdings Limited and Its Rated Subsidiary

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has maintained the under review with developing implications status for the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of Lombard International Assurance S.A. (LIA SA) (Luxembourg), and for the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” (Good) of LIA Holdings Limited (Lombard International) (United Kingdom), a non-operating holding company. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn these Credit Ratings (ratings) as the entities have requested to no longer participate in AM Best’s interactive rating process.

The ratings reflect Lombard International’s consolidated balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as the group’s adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings of LIA SA factor in its strategic importance to Lombard International and its integration within the group.

