Mythical Games and FIFA Team Up to Bring New Football Arcade Game ‘FIFA Rivals’ to Mobile Users Worldwide

ZÜRICH & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FIFA and next-generation gaming technology studio Mythical Games today announced a collaboration to launch FIFA Rivals – a groundbreaking, officially licensed, football mobile video game. Scheduled for release on mobile on iOS and Android, FIFA Rivals will focus on exciting arcade gameplay to deliver an unprecedented gaming experience to fans of the game worldwide.

Marking the next phase of FIFA’s gaming and esports portfolio, the collaboration with Mythical Games will form an essential part of the non-simulation category and create exciting new opportunities for the football community to engage with. The agreement also underscores FIFA’s commitment to exploring new, globally accessible digital frontiers and enhancing fan engagement through emerging technologies.

Mythical Games, who already run a critically acclaimed mobile Rivals game that has achieved over 6 million downloads, is now poised to bring its expertise to the football domain.

In FIFA Rivals, gamers will have the unique opportunity to create and manage their very own football club. Players will be able to build, level up, and enhance their lineups, and then use their teams against other players in real-time PvP arcade-style gameplay. The game will be free-to-play and will include in-game and web marketplaces that utilize the Mythos blockchain to allow players to own, buy, sell, and trade their favorite football stars.

Mattias Grafström, FIFA Secretary General, said: “ We’re thrilled to partner with Mythical Games to launch FIFA Rivals, bringing football fans a mobile-first gaming experience that deepens their connection to the sport. The game is an innovative and accessible addition to our expanding gaming and esports portfolio.”

“ We are excited to partner with FIFA and leverage our expertise to create an unparalleled football gaming experience,” said John Linden, CEO and Founder of Mythical Games. “ Our goal is to replicate our success with previous Rivals game and set new benchmarks in the web3 gaming sector. The combination of officially licensed football stars (past and present), prestigious clubs from around the world, and globally competitive esports gameplay will take sports gameplay to a new level. Through this long-term partnership with FIFA, there are major plans to integrate into the FIFA esports platform to give players in every country the ability to become a participant or fan.”

FIFA Rivals will launch globally on mobile. Interested players can follow on X @FifaRivals to join the community and stay updated on the game's progress.

About Mythical Games

Acknowledged by Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas 2021 and recently Forbes’ Best Startup Employers (2024), Mythical Games is a next-generation game company creating world-class games and empowering players to take ownership of their in-game assets through the use of blockchain technology. The team has helped develop major franchises, including Call of Duty, Call of Duty Mobile, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Magic: The Gathering, EA Madden, Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery, Marvel Strike Force, Modern Warfare 3, and Skylanders. Mythical’s current games Blankos Block Party and NFL Rivals are already played by millions of consumers worldwide and create a new economy for players allowing them to engage in a new way with games but also directly trade and transact safely with other players worldwide.

The Mythical Marketplace, the first in-game blockchain Marketplace on iOS and Android, provides gamers with ownership and control over the purchase and sale of digital assets, while the Mythical Platform protects gamers that may be new to blockchain through a custodial wallet for their digital items.