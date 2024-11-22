AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Santa Lucía S.A. Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of Santa Lucía S.A. Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (Santalucía) (Spain). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Santalucía’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Santalucía’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalisation at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), on both a standard and catastrophe-stressed basis. Additionally, the balance sheet strength assessment considers the company’s adequate reserving approach and limited catastrophe exposure, as most natural perils in Spain are covered by the Consorcio de Compensación de Seguros, the compulsory government natural catastrophe scheme covering physical damage. Partially offsetting rating factors include Santalucía’s slightly elevated investment risk profile compared with peers, as well as its limited access to capital markets and relatively high level of intangible assets following acquisitions in recent years. AM Best expects the company’s prospective capital position to benefit from good organic capital generation, supported by a prudent dividend policy of approximately 30% of net results.

Santalucía has a track record of solid technical earnings primarily stemming from the funeral expenses (decesos) line of business, in which it has a leading market position in Spain. In 2023, Santalucía reported a profit before tax of EUR 329.1 million (2022: EUR 270.2 million), supported by a strong investment performance and reserve releases in the decesos and life segments resulting from increased interest rates. This translated in an improved non-life combined ratio of 86.8% (2022: 90.8%), and a return-on-equity ratio of 11.5% (2022: 10.3%), as calculated by AM Best.

Santalucía has an established profile as a provider of personal lines insurance in Spain and benefits from a strong brand and good reputation in the sector. The company’s business mix is relatively well-balanced, with a five-year average (2019-2023) gross written premium (GWP) split of 45% life and 55% non-life. Santalucía’s life GWP almost doubled in 2023, mostly driven by extraordinary sales of single premium products due to favourable market conditions. Prospectively, the volume of life premiums is expected to revert back to historical levels. While the company plans to increase its geographical footprint, its business profile is expected to remain concentrated in Spain, where Santalucía was the ninth-largest company by GWP as of June 2024.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2024 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.