Corvias Completes a Major Energy Efficiency Project at Wayne State University

WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To provide greater value to partners and student residents, Corvias Property Management completed its first major energy efficiency project in its higher education portfolio. The project, which was conducted at Wayne State University (WSU), included nearly 1,600 LED lighting fixtures with motion sensors, and was funded mostly by $100k in rebates from public utility provider DTE Energy.

“We are excited to work with our energy team to deliver more value to our partners and residents through cost-saving energy efficiencies, more environmentally friendly solutions, and aesthetically pleasing accommodations,” said Thelma Edgell, President of Corvias’ Higher Education segment.

The project at Towers Residential, an 11-floor building, which is a home away from home for nearly 1,000 graduate and undergraduate students, took nine weeks to complete. The installation of the new, longer-lasting lights will reduce maintenance expenses as well as result in annual savings reflected in future utility bills.

“Because of this work, we are able to reduce energy consumption, reduce the demand on the grid, and provide a better living environment for our student residents,” said Justin Witty, Director of Energy Development for Corvias. “This is a win-win kind of project, and we look forward to future collaborations with DTE.”

Currently, two other residence halls are being considered for energy efficiency upgrades at WSU. Additionally, Corvias is exploring ways to partner with other local utility providers to bring energy upgrades to its 43 buildings and more than 16,000 beds across 14 campuses. This includes: Purdue University, University of Notre Dame, North Carolina Central University, Wayne State University, Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, Augusta University, College of Coastal Georgia, Columbus State University, Dalton State College, East Georgia State College, Georgia Southern University – Armstrong, Georgia State University, and University of North Georgia.

“Corvias is continuously investing in its housing communities to meet the high-demand for on-campus housing and create environments that students are proud to call home,” said Edgell.

About Corvias

Corvias partners with the Department of Defense and higher education institutions to solve infrastructure and energy resiliency challenges and to create long-term, sustainable value through our unique Solutions Through Partnerships® approach. Corvias partnerships enhance the well-being in our communities, including at the largest renewable energy project in Kansas and at resiliency projects nationwide. Our more than 72,000 residents consistently highly rank the courtesy and professionalism of our maintenance and leasing personnel. To learn more, please visit: www.corvias.com.

About Corvias Property Management

Corvias Property Management applies its resident-first approach to provide housing operations, maintenance and service support for university and military communities to create safe, high-quality places to live, learn, work and interact. Across 10 U.S. states, Corvias Property Management maintains 42,000 residential units, totaling approximately 50 million square feet of real estate, including at seven military installations and 14 universities.