Konoike Transport Realizes Significant Security Improvements With CyberArk As It Embarks On Cloud-First Digital Transformation

NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in identity security, today announced that Konoike Transport has implemented CyberArk as part of its strategy to incorporate cloud services and SaaS to improve operational efficiency and build resilience against cybersecurity threats.

With a headcount of approximately 24,000, Konoike Transport is a logistics, transportation and outsourcing services company headquartered in Japan. Having previously adopted a multi-layer security strategy, it still faced the challenge of unifying and protecting privileged access to its applications, servers and cloud services, which had been managed in a siloed way. This approach impacted incident response times and, because of an overall lack of visibility, potentially exposed the company to internal and external threats. Passwords were also managed separately in individual systems, so failures to change passwords after individuals transferred departments or left the company meant further risk exposure.

To be able to discover, secure and manage all identities on a single platform, Konoike Transport implemented CyberArk Privileged Access Manager, a component of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform. With a unified view of all privileged accounts, it now has a clear insight into user access within a few clicks. Besides better incident response time, with a log of all accounts, Konoike Transport can now conduct audits and meet compliance requirements such as the Sarbanes-Oxley Act more efficiently. Further, CyberArk’s ability to enable cloud-based privileged access within a single architecture fits perfectly into Konoike Transport’s cloud-first strategy.

Masaya Sato, Deputy Executive General Manager, ICT Promotion Division and General Manager, Digital Transformation Promotion Department, Konoike Transport said,“With CyberArk, our security is significantly boosted. End users now have secure access without sacrificing convenience and administrators can monitor multiple systems in an integrated manner, greatly reducing our attack surface.”

“CyberArk is honored to be chosen by Konoike Transport to centralize its privileged access management,” said Mitsuro Kakizawa, Regional Director for Japan, CyberArk. “Threat actors seek out unsecured privileged accounts to enter an organization’s IT environment. CyberArk enables the highest levels of control, management and security for Konoike Transport’s privileged identities, adding a critical protection layer to the company’s key assets and supporting its digital transformation journey.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.cyberark.com/customer-stories/konoike-transport-improves-identity-security-posture-by-200-with-cyberark-privilege-cloud/

About CyberArk

