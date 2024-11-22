Synergistic and Xavier Offer Cheatham Middle School Free Mascot Rebrand and Marketing Support Following UC Bearcats Cease-and-Desist Letter

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synergistic, a fully integrated marketing + media company has offered their services at no charge to Cheatham Middle School in Tennessee following the University of Cincinnati issuing a cease-and-desist letter telling the school they have to change its “Bearcats” logo and mascot.

In cooperation with Xavier University, Synergistic has pledged to rebrand and redesign Cheatham’s logo, mascot, wordmark and provide other marketing support – if Cheatham agrees to become the “Musketeers.”

“The Musketeer was adopted as Xavier's nickname in 1925 to symbolize the "All for One, One for All” spirit of the University, says Synergistic CEO Anthony Breen, a Xavier grad.

If Cheatham agrees to choose the “Musketeers” as their new mascot, Synergistic will contribute to the transition from “Bearcats” with an all-new “Cheatham Musketeers” Mascot design, logo, and other marketing support toward the rebranding process – gratis.

“I look forward to Cheatham rallying around their new mascot with more energy and excitement than ever before,” added Breen. “As D'Artagnan from the Three Musketeers said himself: Forward! Still forward!”

ABOUT SYNERGISTIC

